Google Maps To Become More Accurate And Visually Appealing With New Update

Google is also working on updated street maps that will show the accurate shape and width of the road to scale.

Google Maps to get more colours and will be easier to understand as well, with the new update

Highlights

  • Google Maps to get a new update
  • It will make the app easier to read and more colourful
  • Google Maps will have more information and details as well

Google Is unveiling its new visual upgrade which will add more appealing details and colours than the existing Google Maps service. The idea is to make it visually more appealing and easier for the users to understand what an area will eventually look like, wherever they are venturing towards from point A to Point B. Google is also working on updated street maps that will show the accurate shape and width of the road to scale. The updates will be available worldwide and will cover an array of natural and man-made features too. 

r41h8bv

Google Maps will become easier to read as well, with the new update.
  
"Whether you are exploring a new place or gearing up to head around town, you can use Google Maps to see a more colourful, easy-to-understand representation of the world starting this week. To see natural features, zoom out on Google Maps," Sujoy Banerjee, Product Manager, Google Maps said in a blog post.  

google maps (pixabay)

The new update on the Google Maps update will now have information on sidewalks, service laes, zebra crossings and much more.

The upgrade not only brings the aforementioned features but it will also contain information about sidewalks, service lanes, zebra crossings and other construction works so more people can safely navigate a busy intersection. Some of the exciting features like street images will start rolling out in Metro cities around the world like New York, San Francisco and London in the coming months. For the rest of the 220 countries who have an existing Google Maps support, will have more detailed maps from rural towns, to the biggest metro cities. This obviously also includes India.
 
The same will be available to car navigation systems like Apple CarPlay dashboard and the Apple watches too will start to see these updates globally in the coming weeks. This update comes after Google making a huge update to the Android Auto stack. 

