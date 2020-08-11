New Cars and Bikes in India
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto

Google states that there are over 3,000 applications in the Play store that are meant for car-infotainment systems running Android Auto.

The calendar interface in the Android Auto will show the agenda of the day's events.

Google is adding a bunch of driver-focussed apps to its Android Auto, in-car infotainment platform. This also includes its popular calendar application. Google also says that it will add support for third-party apps. As of now, Google states that there are over 3,000 applications in the Play store that are meant for car-infotainment systems running Android Auto. Most of these apps are basic audio playback apps like music streaming services or podcasting apps.

Google states that there are over 3,000 applications in the Play store that are meant for car-infotainment systems running Android Auto.

In the US, Google is working with a number of partners to bring other kinds of apps to the platform. As per a CNET report, it is working with SpotHero for parking, Chargepoint for charging EVs, and Sygic for navigation. Google is also integrating a user interface for electric vehicle charging points with availability reports as well on its mapping solution preloaded on Android Auto.

The big addition is that of a dedicated setting button and interface which wasn't there.

In the case of the calendar interface, instead of the grid on the standard Android app, the Android Auto one will just show the agenda of the day's events. It is a low distraction approach focusing on glanceable information. Events that have addresses that Google Maps can integrate with or contacts that are saved on the phone will also get shortcuts for turn-by-turn navigation.

The big addition is that of a dedicated setting button and interface which wasn't there. All these updates will be coming in at the fag-end of the month to all devices that are on Android 6.0 and above.

