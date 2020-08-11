New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard

CarPlay Dashboard will enable users to have the turn-by-turn navigation interface appear alongside controls for music, podcasts, audiobooks amongst others.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The move reinforces Google's commitment towards Apple's platforms be it iPhone, iPad or Maps

Highlights

  • The interface becomes more convenient to use with the update
  • The feature was one of the highlights of iOS 13 but was restricted
  • Th feature is now available on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally
Tech News

Google has announced a slew of updates for its maps services on Apple's platforms - including support for CarPlay Dashboard and the Apple Watch. For the Apple Watch, this represents an about-turn for Google, while it doubles down on the ubiquity of Google Maps' cross-platform appeal. CarPlay Dashboard will enable users to have the turn-by-turn navigation interface appear alongside controls for music, podcasts, audiobooks amongst others. This is a more convenient interface as it allows users to have a map view in a large box on the left and the top right for turn-by-turn directions.

Also Read: Apple TV+ To Telecast Adventure Bike Show 'Long Way Up' Featuring Ewan McGregor

4ndaj71c

The new feature will be available on all CarPlay supported vehicles

"In the CarPlay Dashboard, you can now switch or pause songs from your favourite media app, rewind or fast forward podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly check calendar appointments without ever leaving turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps. The information is displayed in a split-screen view so you can get the information you need while keeping your focus on the road," said the Google Blog post penned by Alan Rogers and Ruben Lozano-Aguilera.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Announces Apple CarPlay Integration

This was one of the top features of iOS 13 but was restricted to first-party applications like Apple Maps. With iOS 13.4, Apple opened up the feature to third-party apps which is why now we have it on even Google Maps. This also reinforces Google's commitment towards Apple's platforms - be it the iPhone, iPad, or Maps or Search on these platforms.

0 Comments

This feature is now available on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Toyota Gazoo e-Racing Launched In India With The GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020
Toyota Gazoo e-Racing Launched In India With The GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020
Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.79 Lakh
Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.79 Lakh
MotoGP: Portimao Circuit In Portugal To Host Final Round Of 2020
MotoGP: Portimao Circuit In Portugal To Host Final Round Of 2020
Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 30 Per Cent In July Compared To June 2020
Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 30 Per Cent In July Compared To June 2020
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
Yokohama Begins Tyre Production After Phase Two Expansion; Plant Capacity Doubled
Yokohama Begins Tyre Production After Phase Two Expansion; Plant Capacity Doubled
Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India
Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.99 - 34.45 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme
2020 Honda WR-V Review
2020 Honda WR-V Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities