Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard

Google has announced a slew of updates for its maps services on Apple's platforms - including support for CarPlay Dashboard and the Apple Watch. For the Apple Watch, this represents an about-turn for Google, while it doubles down on the ubiquity of Google Maps' cross-platform appeal. CarPlay Dashboard will enable users to have the turn-by-turn navigation interface appear alongside controls for music, podcasts, audiobooks amongst others. This is a more convenient interface as it allows users to have a map view in a large box on the left and the top right for turn-by-turn directions.

The new feature will be available on all CarPlay supported vehicles

"In the CarPlay Dashboard, you can now switch or pause songs from your favourite media app, rewind or fast forward podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly check calendar appointments without ever leaving turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps. The information is displayed in a split-screen view so you can get the information you need while keeping your focus on the road," said the Google Blog post penned by Alan Rogers and Ruben Lozano-Aguilera.

This was one of the top features of iOS 13 but was restricted to first-party applications like Apple Maps. With iOS 13.4, Apple opened up the feature to third-party apps which is why now we have it on even Google Maps. This also reinforces Google's commitment towards Apple's platforms - be it the iPhone, iPad, or Maps or Search on these platforms.

This feature is now available on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally.

