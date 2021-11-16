  • Home
  • News
  • Grab's Ride-Hailing Services Disrupted In Southeast Asian Countries

Grab's Ride-Hailing Services Disrupted In Southeast Asian Countries

"We are experiencing some technical difficulties with the app and our engineers are working to recover the issue," Grab said.
authorBy Reuters
16-Nov-21 12:06 PM IST
Grab's Ride-Hailing Services Disrupted In Southeast Asian Countries banner

Southeast Asia's Grab on Tuesday said it was experiencing a disruption to its services, with customers and drivers in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia complaining that they were having trouble using the app's ride-hailing functions.

"Some of our services are not accessible at the moment," Grab posted on its Facebook page.

"We are looking into this and we will update when the app is back up and running."

Grab operates Southeast Asia's most popular "super app", which provide ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery and payments in over 400 locations in eight countries.

"We are experiencing some technical difficulties with the app and our engineers are working to recover the issue," Grab said.

Related Articles
Two Senior Grab Executives Quit As Company Rejigs Unit To Stem Losses - Report
Two Senior Grab Executives Quit As Company Rejigs Unit To Stem Losses - Report
6 months ago
Didi Bars Employees From Selling Shares Indefinitely: Report
Didi Bars Employees From Selling Shares Indefinitely: Report
9 months ago
Didi Bars Employees From Selling Shares Indefinitely: Report
Didi Bars Employees From Selling Shares Indefinitely: Report
11 months ago
Bolt To Allow Drivers To Set Prices In Three UK Cities
Bolt To Allow Drivers To Set Prices In Three UK Cities
1 year ago
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars