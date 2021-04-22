carandbike logo
search

Gran Turismo Will Be Featured In The Virtual Olympics This Year 

Gran Turismo is one of the most iconic racing games of all time. It has been a staple of the PlayStation since the late 90s.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Gran Turismo 7 will be part of the Virtual Olympics expand View Photos
Gran Turismo 7 will be part of the Virtual Olympics

Highlights

  • Gran Turismo will be part of the virtual Olympics
  • The virtual Olympics start on May 13 and go on till June 23, 2021
  • Gran Turismo is one of the most iconic gaming franchises
Tech News

The International Olympic Committee has announced a virtual avatar of the Olympics called the Olympic Virtual Series. As a part of this series, legendary race simulation game, Gran Turismo be part of the series. Federation Internationale de l'Automobile will host a Gran Turismo competition. The tournament will kick off on May 13 and will run through June 23. Other games that are part of these games are Zwift, Konami's eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, and Virtual Regatta. More sports like Football, basketball, Tennis and even Taekwondo will be part of this event. 

p8f391ks

Grand Turismo is considered to be the most advanced racing simulation

Right now many things aren't clear. One also doesn't know who will be competing and how one can sign up for the competition and what will be the prize. More details will be revealed soon. 

0 Comments

Gran Turismo is one of the most iconic racing games of all time. It has been a staple of the PlayStation since the late 90s. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Ola Electric Announces Hypercharger Network; Will Be World's Largest, Densest EV Charging Network
Ola Electric Announces Hypercharger Network; Will Be World's Largest, Densest EV Charging Network
Used Car Loan: 7 Things You Need To Know
Used Car Loan: 7 Things You Need To Know
2021 World Car Awards: Land Rover Defender Crowned World Car Design Of The Year
2021 World Car Awards: Land Rover Defender Crowned World Car Design Of The Year
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities