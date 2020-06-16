GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MOU With Maharashtra Government

Great Wall Motors today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government, to invest in the state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon. The MOU was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India. The company will invest $1 billion in the Talegaon plant in a phased manner and the facility will be equipped with the latest technology. The production plant along with the R&D centre in Bengaluru will generate employment for over 3000 people in a phased manner.

The signing in ceremony was done via a virtual meeting between James Yang - President, & Parker Shi - Managing Director, of Indian subsidiary of GWM, along with Sun Weidong – Chinese Ambassador and the Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, Subhash Desai in the presence of the Chief Minister, officially announcing investment in Talegaon for a fully modernised and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The company showcased the Concept H at the Auto Expo 2020 which is essentially a compact SUV and it's likely to come to India

Parker Shi, Managing Director, of Indian subsidiary of GWM said, “This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes. Overall we are committed to 1 Bn US$ of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world class intelligent & premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3000 people in a phased manner.”

Recently in January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire this plant from GM. The factory has facilities like logistics distribution centre, training centre, project management building, administrative office building and public facilities centre.

