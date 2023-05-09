Hamda Al Qubaisi Claims F1 Academy Race Win Just 75 Days After Shattering Her Arm

Motorsport is always filled with tales of grit, dedication and perseverance, and one such tale emerged this weekend. Emirati female racing driver Hamda Al Qubaisi suffered from an arm shattering injury a few weeks ago. As she was racing in the F4 UAE Championship season finale - where she has 18 podiums and 5 race wins under her belt - Frederico Rifai spun out in front of her on the very last lap of the race. Hamda was unable to avoid his car, resulting in her crashing heavily into a wall.

The steering wheel snapped her wrist and radius, and she had to undergo a 4 hour surgery on the same. After having put a titanium plate and 10 screws in her hand, Doctors told her that she would not be able to drive for the next 4 months. But solely on her grit & determination, the Emirati made a return to driving just 6 weeks after her crash, as she began her preparations for the inaugural season of the all-female ‘F1 Academy’ series.

Hamda Al Qubaisi made a strong impression in the very first round on the Red Bull Ring in Austria, finishing on the podium. Following that, F1 Academy landed at Valencia for the second round of the championship. Despite all the hardships, in just 75 days since her arm-shattering crash, Hamda Al Qubaisi claimed her maiden race win in the F1 Academy series in the first race of the round. Hamda had qualified second for the race behind home favourite Nerea Martí, and she converted her front row start to a brilliant race win despite the best efforts of Nerea.



