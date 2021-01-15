Harith Noah Finishes 20th In The 2021 Dakar Rally

Kerala-based rider Harith Noah has become the only Indian to complete the 2021 Dakar Rally as he crossed the finish line at the end of Stage 12. The rider managed to finish 20th overall after an incredible run through 12 stages, which is also the highest-ranking for any Indian rider in Dakar so far. Noah entered the rally as a privateer supported by Sherco Racing while TVS Racing backed the rider after withdrawing from Dakar at the last minute. This was Harith's second outing at Dakar and the rider has managed to get incredible results in what was a tough rally as a whole for all competitors, new and experienced alike.

Also Read: Honda's Kevin Benavides Wins 2021 Dakar Rally

After an impressive run through Stage 11 where he finished at P22, the final stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally was a short one and saw the rider complete the stage at P19. Stage 11 dropped its own challenges with navigation being an issue that cost him time, while his roadbook did not show the speed zone, which meant he was riding slow. Nevertheless, the Indian rider managed to complete the gruelling journey through Saudi Arabia, which is a feat in itself.

Apart from Noah, the 2021 Dakar Rally had two more Indian riders in participation. This included Hero MotoSport Team Rally's CS Santosh as well as privateer Ashish Raorane. Santosh had a crash in Stage 4 and is currently in an induced coma. Raorane, on the other hand, crashed during Stage 5 and was even hospitalised but managed to make a recovery and rejoined the rally in Stage 9 in the Dakar Experience category. The rider is not eligible for a ranking but will be taking back valuable experience from his maiden attempt.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.