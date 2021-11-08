Harley-Davidson US Sales Grow In Q3, Worldwide Sales Fall

  • Home
Harley-Davidson shows positive North America sales in the third quarter of 2021, some global markets still under pressure.
Harley-Davidson has reported improved motorcycle sales in the US even as the company faced supply chain disruptions that limited motorcycle shipments and hit international sales. Last year, Harley-Davidson announced a new turnaround strategy, called Hardwire, which has seen the brand double down on its most profitable touring and cruiser motorcycles sold in North America and Europe, the company's largest markets. At the same time, Harley-Davidson has cut some bikes from its line-up and exited certain overseas markets that haven't been profitable, and even changed business plans, like in India, with the tie-up with Hero MotoCorp, and closing down domestic production of the Street series of motorcycles.

Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson CEO is positive about the strategic initiatives taken to turn around the fortunes of the iconic motorcycle brand.

"Harley-Davidson delivered a solid third quarter and we have seen many of our Hardwire strategic initiatives perform well, providing encouraging initial proof points of our five-year strategy," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson's sales figures so far this year (January to September) show a 25 per cent increase in the US, while the third quarter sales in North America show a modest 2 per cent increase. However, worldwide sales have taken a hit, with Europe, Middle-East and Africa sales sliding 18 per cent, Asia-Pacific declining 10 per cent, and Latin America witnessing a 45 per cent decline in sales. Overall worldwide sales of Harley-Davidson still show a healthy 9 per cent gain in its total sales.

Harley-Davidson has taken a shot at the adventure motorcycle segment with the new H-D Pan America 1250. It's anything like any Harley-Davidson motorcycle ever introduced.

The sales numbers are compared year-on-year, and considering 2020 has been a washout for motorcycle sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harley-Davidson's sales numbers for 2021, compared to 2019 still seem to be under pressure. The good news is that, 2021 has seen a sort of positive wave for Harley-Davidson, and with the new Pan America 1250, which has been positively received, not just in the US market, but across the world, Hardwire seems to be showing results, but just.

In Europe, 2021 sales are down 33 per cent, compared to the first nine months of 2019, and worldwide sales are down 11 per cent for the same time period. Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are under pressure as well, and sales in Latin America are down a massive 64 per cent, when compared to the nine-month period of 2019. Even the third quarter sales numbers, when looking at 2021 and 2019, worldwide sales are down 13 per cent, and even North America sales are down 9.5 per cent.

