Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Narrowly Escapes As His Mercedes-Benz E 200's Suspension Breaks On KMP Expressway

Anil Vij, who is the Home Minister for Haryana, recently tweeted that the front suspension of his Mercedes-Benz E200 broke while travelling from Ambala Cantt. to Gurugram on the Kundli Manesar Palway (KMP) Expressway. Now, there are no further details on what transpired but this is yet another incident where a Mercedes-Benz car comes into the spotlight, after the crash which took Cyrus Mistry’s life involved a Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road pic.twitter.com/2hUHdaxPlB — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 19, 2022

The Haryana Minister’s tweet gives no details about the speed at which the ‘official’ car was travelling and the condition of the Expressway, nor does it give the exact location where the breakdown occurred.

Unsubstantiated replies on the Minister’s tweet also suggested that the insurance on Mercedes-Benz E 200 that is supposed to be his ‘official’ car, had lapsed on July 31, 2022, which is a cause for concern as well.

Team car&bike did reach out to Mercedes-Benz India for a statement at the time of publishing this story, but hasn’t received a response yet.