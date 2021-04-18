carandbike logo
search

Here's How Lego Inspired Renault's E-Tech Powertrains

Nicolas Fremau, Renault's Hybrid Architecture Expert had to consider the electric motor as the main component in the hybrid powertrain, enabling the car to start up purely in EV mode.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Nicolas used the Christmas holidays to make a model of the innovative transmission out of LEGO expand View Photos
Nicolas used the Christmas holidays to make a model of the innovative transmission out of LEGO

Renault boasts over 10 years of success in developing and selling electric vehicles which, in combination with its experience in Formula One and its enthusiastic and passionate engineering, testing and control teams, has led to the development of the innovative E-TECH hybrid powertrains. Introduced in 2020 across Clio, Captur and Megane models - and also featuring in the All-New Arkana - the story behind E-TECH's development is both unusual and inspiring.

Also Read: Renault To Partly Idle Spanish Plants Until End Of September Over Chip Shortage​

oh4j9ss

With the need to keep things simple, compact and light, Nicolas Fremau imagined a radical solution.

Nicolas Fremau, Renault's Hybrid Architecture Expert had to consider the electric motor as the main component in the hybrid powertrain, enabling the car to start up purely in EV mode. This presented a challenge in working out what transmission should be used between the electric motor and petrol engine. With the need to keep things simple, compact and light, he imagined a radical solution. It was to use a clutchless transmission with gearbox synchronisers, utilising dog clutch technology normally found in motorsport.

But he arrived at this solution when he was watching his son play with Lego Technic Sprockets. He used the Christmas holidays to make a model of the innovative transmission out of LEGO that he'd first imagined on paper. After about twenty hours of playing with the LEGO set there were two things that were born out of it, a) the model and b) a surprised look on the face of his son.

Nicolas had to assemble the different axes and transmission rings, glue them and drill them to fit into a cradle, as well as motorise the whole system. It was a piece of engineering that allowed him to live-test the different modes of operation between the engines.

3j88q57

It was a piece of engineering that allowed him to live-test the different modes of operation between the engines.

Also Read: Renault Announces New Logo; Will Roll Out In 2022​

0 Comments

The process of trialing the possible modes of operation also allowed Nicolas to discover new ones that he hadn't previously thought of in theoretical analysis. This strengthened his conviction that he was on the right track with this prototype - most likely the least expensive in Renault's history - which is as surprising and unexpected as the technical solution was innovative.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Renault Cars

  • 2019 Renault Kwid Camera Front Grill
    2019 Renault Kwid Camera Front Grill
  • 2019 Renault Kwid Headlamp
    2019 Renault Kwid Headlamp
  • 2019 Renault Kwid Led Light
    2019 Renault Kwid Led Light
  • Renault Kiger Rear Skid Late
    Renault Kiger Rear Skid Late
  • Renault Kiger Grill
    Renault Kiger Grill
  • Kiger
    Kiger
  • Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
  • Renault Triber Drl Revised
    Renault Triber Drl Revised
  • Renault Triber Eagle Tail Lamps
    Renault Triber Eagle Tail Lamps
  • Renault Duster Facelift Grill
    Renault Duster Facelift Grill
  • Renault Duster Facelift Backwiper
    Renault Duster Facelift Backwiper
  • Renault Duster Facelift Alloy
    Renault Duster Facelift Alloy
  • Renault Fluence Front Profile
    Renault Fluence Front Profile
  • Renault Fluence Runing Rear Side Profile
    Renault Fluence Runing Rear Side Profile
  • Renault Fluence Front Profile View
    Renault Fluence Front Profile View
  • 8 222917 132937 5581
    8 222917 132937 5581
  • 9 222917 132939 1336
    9 222917 132939 1336
  • 10 222917 132939 0244
    10 222917 132939 0244
  • Renault Pulse Front Side Red Color
    Renault Pulse Front Side Red Color
  • Renault Pulse Rear Profile
    Renault Pulse Rear Profile
  • Renault Pulse Side Front Profile
    Renault Pulse Side Front Profile
  • Renault Koleos Front Radiator Grille
    Renault Koleos Front Radiator Grille
  • Renault Koleos Side Profile
    Renault Koleos Side Profile
  • Renault Koleos Front Runing View
    Renault Koleos Front Runing View
  • Renault Scala Front Profile View
    Renault Scala Front Profile View
  • Renault Scala Side Profile
    Renault Scala Side Profile
  • Renault Scala Rear Side Profile
    Renault Scala Rear Side Profile
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
New Mercedes-Benz EQS Breaks Cover
New Mercedes-Benz EQS Breaks Cover
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities