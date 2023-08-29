Hero Karizma XMR India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Hero MotoCorp is set to revive the iconic Karizma nameplate with the new Karizma XMR. The Karizma name has a long history in India. The model was originally launched in India in the mid-2000s and survived till the late 2010s.

The latest Karizma is new from the ground up with teaser images of the motorcycle revealing that it will feature a sporty and edgy design. The teasers suggest a fully faired design for the motorcycle with the angular headlamp housing the familiar H-pattern LED DRL. The overall design is expected to be based around a sports tourer rather than an outright sport bike. The riding position is also expected to be less committed than on a sports bike in a bid to make it a more comfortable option for commuting.

The motorcycle is set to sit on an all-new steel trellis frame and will be powered by a 210 cc, DOHC, four-valve engine which is expected to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Hero’s teasers have also suggested that the motorcycle will get features such as LED light clusters, dual-channel ABS and a Bluetooth-equipped digital instrument cluster.

The Karizma XMR will go up against the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Pulsar F250 as well as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Here are all the live updates from the launch: