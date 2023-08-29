Hero Karizma XMR India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
29-Aug-23 11:24 AM IST
Highlights
Hero MotoCorp is set to revive the iconic Karizma nameplate with the new Karizma XMR. The Karizma name has a long history in India. The model was originally launched in India in the mid-2000s and survived till the late 2010s.
Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Design Revealed On Official Website
The latest Karizma is new from the ground up with teaser images of the motorcycle revealing that it will feature a sporty and edgy design. The teasers suggest a fully faired design for the motorcycle with the angular headlamp housing the familiar H-pattern LED DRL. The overall design is expected to be based around a sports tourer rather than an outright sport bike. The riding position is also expected to be less committed than on a sports bike in a bid to make it a more comfortable option for commuting.
Also read: Hero Karizma XMR Launching Today: Here’s What To Expect
The motorcycle is set to sit on an all-new steel trellis frame and will be powered by a 210 cc, DOHC, four-valve engine which is expected to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Hero’s teasers have also suggested that the motorcycle will get features such as LED light clusters, dual-channel ABS and a Bluetooth-equipped digital instrument cluster.
The Karizma XMR will go up against the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Pulsar F250 as well as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.
Here are all the live updates from the launch:
Hero MotoCorp is set to launch the all-new Karizma XMR in India today.
The new Karizma will be based around a steel trellis frame and will feature a new 210 cc, DOHC, four-valve engine. THe unit is expected to put out around 25 bhp and 20 Nm.
The new Karizma is expected to get features such as an LED headlamp with H-pattern DRL, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and dual-channel ABS.
Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp commences proceedings.
The new Karizma XMR will be underpinned by a steel trellis frame chassis and get features such as a 6-step adjustable rear mono shock, LED projector headlamp and an adjustable windshield.
The XMR 210 will also get a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and support turn-by-turn navigation
The new Karizma XMR 210 will feature clip-on handlebars as well. It will be powered by a new 210 cc four-valve engine and feature a slip and assist clutch.
New 210 cc engine will develop 25.1 bhp at 9250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Here it is, the all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210.
Hero to reveal the prices of the new Karizma XMR shortly.
The prices are out, the Karizma XMR 210 will be priced from Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory. Bookings for the XMR 210 open today.