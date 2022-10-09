Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Vida V1 electric scooter in India with prices starting at Rs. 1.45 lakh for the base V1 Plus variant while the higher V1 Pro trim is priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh. The Hero Vida has been a long time coming and marks Hero MotoCorp's foray in the electric two-wheeler market. In fact, the Vida V1 is only the first model in the range with more models to follow in the coming year. Hero MotoCorp also plans to introduce an electric motorcycle under the Vida brand. Here is everything you need to know about the new Hero Vida V1.

Bookings for the scooter will begin on October 10, 2022 and booking amount will be Rs. 4,999. Hero will launch the Vida V1 in select cities of Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru, followed by the rest of the country.

The Vida V1 gets a high-voltage Lithium-Ion based battery of 3.94 kWh in the V1 Pro while the V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh battery. Hero says that the batteries can stand shock loads and have gone through many industry-first test protocols for reliability.

The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute. Both scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph.

The Hero Vida V1's design is unconventional, with it getting a wide front apron and a narrow body at the rear. The Vida V1 Plus is available in three colours - Matte White, Matte Sports Red and Gloss Black while Vida V1 Pro comes in four colours, including these three and Matte Abrax Orange.

Other features include over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. In addition to the launch of the scooter, Hero MotoCorp also launched the Vida charging network.

Vida V1 electric scooter has been developed in partnership with Taiwan-based Gogoro. The scooter gets swappable battery technology that also allows the rider to remove the battery and charge it at the convenience of their homes/offices.

The Vida V1, from Hero MotoCorp, will take on EV models from Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Okinawa, Simple Energy, and others. Interestingly, Hero joined hands with Ather Energy to adopt the latter's fast-charging technology for its upcoming offerings.