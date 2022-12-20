Hero XPulse 200T 4V Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh

  • Home
Hero MotoCorp launched the updated XPulse 200T in India at Rs. 1,25,726 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
20-Dec-22 05:47 PM IST
Highlights
  • Hero XPulse 200T 4V launched; Priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • Gets an updated four-valve engine along with new design
  • Features and cycle parts stay the same as before

After teasing the motorcycle about a month and a half ago, Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated XPulse 200T 4V in India. It is priced at Rs. 1,25,726 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). It gets significant design updates along with the new four-valve (4V) engine that also does duty on the XPulse 200. The engine offers 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent added torque along with features like turn-by-turn navigation, side-stand engine cut-off, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, gear indicator, trip meter service reminder and a USB charger as well. 

The 200 cc single-cylinder engine is oil-cooled and makes 18.83 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero says that the gear ratios have been updated to provide better power delivery and acceleration.

 

The motorcycle gets neo-retro styling, bolder graphics and new colour schemes – Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold. The circular LED headlight gets a chrome ring and has been lowered by about 20 mm to include the new body-coloured cowl atop the headlight. Plus, the engine head is now body-coloured as well. The 37 mm fork up front gets rubber gaiters to offer a rugged look. Apart from the updated engine and new design, the cycle parts on the motorcycle stay the same. 

