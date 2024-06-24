Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters, Motorcycles From July 2024
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on June 24, 2024
Highlights
- Hero MotoCorp will hike prices for select motorcycles in its lineup.
- Prices hiked by up to Rs 1500.
- Price hike to be applicable from July 1.
Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will hike the prices of select two-wheelers in its lineup. While the manufacturer is yet to specify which models will be affected by this, it did state that the price hike would be up to Rs 1500 and will vary according to model. The price hike will be applicable from July 1 2024 onwards, and according to Hero “has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of higher input costs”.
Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline 4 Per Cent To 498,123 Units
Hero MotoCorp's sales declined by 4.11 per cent in May 2024
On the sales front, Hero MotoCorp announced a decline of 4.11 per cent in total sales for May 2024. The company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) of 4,98,123 units last month, against 5,19,474 units sold during the same month in 2023. Domestic sales for the brand stood at 4,79,450 units in May, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 7 per cent against 5,08,309 units sold in May 2023. Exports, however, increased to 18,673 units in May, growing by a healthy 67.25 per cent over 11,165 units sold in May 2023.
Also Read: Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition Launched At Rs. 80,967
Hero recently introduced a new special edition for the Xoom 110 scooter. The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition is priced at Rs. 80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and brings new graphics inspired by jet fighters. Compared to the Xoom ZX, the new Xoom Combat is about Rs. 1,000 more expensive.
Hero MotoCorp’s lineup of motorcycles includes the Splendor Plus variants, HF Deluxe, HF 100, Passion Plus and Passion XTEC, Super Splendor and Super Splendor XTEC, Glamour and Glamour XTEC, Xtreme 125R, Xtreme 200S 4V, Xtreme 160R 4V, Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200T 4V, Xtreme 160R and Mavrick 440. Its scooter lineup on the other hand includes the Destini Prime, Destini 125 XTEC, Xoom, and Pleasure+ XTEC.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Hero Models
- Hero XPulse 200 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh
- Hero Splendor PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,380 - 72,900
- Hero HF DeluxeEx-Showroom Price₹ 62,002 - 68,522
- Hero HF Deluxe i3sEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,152
- Hero Super SplendorEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,118 - 87,268
- Hero Passion Pro i3SEx-Showroom Price₹ 67,400 - 71,400
- Hero HF 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49,400
- Hero Glamour 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,198 - 87,198
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61,900 - 79,738
- Hero Maestro EdgeEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,900 - 71,200
- Hero Destini 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 70,590 - 82,290
- Hero Xtreme 160REx-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh
- Hero Splendor iSmartEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,950 - 68,150
- Hero Maestro Edge 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 73,450 - 82,320
- Hero Xoom 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 68,599 - 84,968
- Hero Vida V1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.24 - 1.52 Lakh
- Hero Glamour 125 XTECEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,838 - 89,438
- Hero Mavrick 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh
- Hero Passion PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 76,301
- Hero Splendor Plus XtecEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,405 - 82,911
- Hero Karizma XMREx-Showroom Price₹ 1.8 Lakh
- Hero XPulse 200T 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.36 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 125REx-Showroom Price₹ 95,000 - 99,500
- Hero Xtreme 160R 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 200S 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.41 Lakh