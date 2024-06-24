Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters, Motorcycles From July 2024

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will hike the prices of select two-wheelers in its lineup. While the manufacturer is yet to specify which models will be affected by this, it did state that the price hike would be up to Rs 1500 and will vary according to model. The price hike will be applicable from July 1 2024 onwards, and according to Hero “has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of higher input costs”.

Hero MotoCorp's sales declined by 4.11 per cent in May 2024

On the sales front, Hero MotoCorp announced a decline of 4.11 per cent in total sales for May 2024. The company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) of 4,98,123 units last month, against 5,19,474 units sold during the same month in 2023. Domestic sales for the brand stood at 4,79,450 units in May, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 7 per cent against 5,08,309 units sold in May 2023. Exports, however, increased to 18,673 units in May, growing by a healthy 67.25 per cent over 11,165 units sold in May 2023.

Hero recently introduced a new special edition for the Xoom 110 scooter. The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition is priced at Rs. 80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and brings new graphics inspired by jet fighters. Compared to the Xoom ZX, the new Xoom Combat is about Rs. 1,000 more expensive.

Hero MotoCorp’s lineup of motorcycles includes the Splendor Plus variants, HF Deluxe, HF 100, Passion Plus and Passion XTEC, Super Splendor and Super Splendor XTEC, Glamour and Glamour XTEC, Xtreme 125R, Xtreme 200S 4V, Xtreme 160R 4V, Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200T 4V, Xtreme 160R and Mavrick 440. Its scooter lineup on the other hand includes the Destini Prime, Destini 125 XTEC, Xoom, and Pleasure+ XTEC.