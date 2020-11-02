Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 7.96 Lakh

Prices for the Amaze Exclusive Editions start at Rs. 7.96 lakh and top out at Rs. 9.99 lakh, while the WR-V Exclusive Editions costs between Rs. 9.69 lakh to Rs. 10.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions are based on the top grade - VX expand View Photos
The Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions are based on the top grade - VX

Highlights

  • Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition is priced from Rs. 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition retails from Rs. 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Both Amaze & WR-V Exclusive Editions are offered in petrol & diesel

Honda Cars India today officially announced the launch of Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions in India. The Exclusive Edition of the Amaze is priced in India from ₹ 7.96 lakh and go up to ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition costs ₹ 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. Offered in petrol and diesel iterations, the special edition models are based on the top-of-the-line VX grade. Notably, the Exclusive Editions of Amaze and WR-V comes with an enhanced premium package.

Also Read: Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 29.49 Lakh​

Interested buyers can purchase the newly launched Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions through Honda's online sales platform - 'Honda From Home', alongside HCIL authorised dealership throughout the country.

g5lgjshg

The Honda Amaze Exclusive Editions get attractive chrome garnish at fog lamp

The newly launched Honda Amaze 'Exclusive Editions' is based on top-grade VX in MT and CVT version which is offered in both petrol and diesel iterations. Visually, the sedan gets exclusive edition emblem, appealing window chrome moulding, attractive chrome garnish at fog lamp & trunk, premium suede black seat cover, functional armrest, step illumination & front foot light, and more.

Newsbeep
b36esum8

Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions features attractive chrome garnished grille & fog lamp

The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition is based on top-grade VX in the manual version offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The main highlights of the car are attractive chrome garnished grille & fog lamp, exclusive edition body graphics, premium suede seat cover, step illumination and front foot light, and Exclusive Edition emblem.

Both the cars are offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines - the 1.2-litre i-VTEC and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC. For Amaze, the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic transmission. On the other hand, transmission duties on the WR-V are carried out by a 6-speed manual (diesel) and 5-speed manual (petrol).

a0272r78

The Exclusive Editions of the Honda WR-V packs premium suede seat cover

Also Read: Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 7 Lakh​

0 Comments

Speaking about the introduction of these Exclusive Editions, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top-grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features. Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much-awaited car purchase."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s AutoPilot Beta Could Reduce Interventions By 33 Per Cent 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Lance Stroll Almost Took Out A Marshall At Imola
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Hints He May Not Be Racing In Formula 1 Next Year 
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
October Two-Wheeler Sales 2020: TVS Registers 22 Per Cent Hike, Motorcycle Sales Grow by 38 Per Cent
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Honda Amaze

Sedan, 18.3 - 24.7 Kmpl
Honda Amaze
Price Starts
₹ 6.17 - 9.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,808 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Honda CR-V

SUV, 14.4 Kmpl
Honda CR-V
Price Starts
₹ 28.27 - 29.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 58,684 9% / 5 yrs

Honda WR-V

SUV, 17.5 - 25.5 Kmpl
Honda WR-V
Price Starts
₹ 8.5 - 11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,643 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Civic

Sedan, 16.5 - 26.8 Kmpl
Honda Civic
Price Starts
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 37,238 9% / 5 yrs
Freewheeling With SVP: Atsushi Ogata, Honda Two-Wheelers
29:21
Freewheeling With SVP: Atsushi Ogata, Honda Two-Wheelers
  • Freewheeling With Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
  • 01-Nov-20 03:24 PM IST
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
03:04
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Oct-20 09:32 PM IST
VW 5 Lakh Export, Honda SP125 Export, Ashok Leyland Boss Trucks
03:01
VW 5 Lakh Export, Honda SP125 Export, Ashok Leyland Boss Trucks
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Oct-20 07:28 PM IST
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
02:57
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Oct-20 06:11 PM IST
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
03:08
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 08:22 PM IST
Honda HâNess CB 350 First Look
05:38
Honda HâNess CB 350 First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 10:00 AM IST
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
02:41
Honda Discounts, MG Shield For Gloster, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
04:09
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 08:52 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
Honda
Honda
Honda City Hill Start Assist
Honda City Hill Start Assist
Honda City Led Headlight
Honda City Led Headlight
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Front View
Honda Mobilio Front View
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
Honda Accord Front Profile
Honda Accord Front Profile
Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
Honda Cr V Side View
Honda Cr V Side View
Honda Cr V Sun Roof
Honda Cr V Sun Roof
Honda Cr V Tail Light
Honda Cr V Tail Light
Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
Honda Wr V Frontview
Honda Wr V Frontview
Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
Honda Jazz Grill
Honda Jazz Grill
Honda Jazz Headlight
Honda Jazz Headlight
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Backview
New Honda Civic Backview
Honda Amaze Review 827x510 41524826139
Honda Amaze Review 827x510 41524826139
Honda Br V Griile
Honda Br V Griile
Honda Br V Front Side
Honda Br V Front Side
Honda Br V Fog Lamps
Honda Br V Fog Lamps
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities