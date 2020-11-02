Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh

The Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions are based on the top grade - VX

Honda Cars India today officially announced the launch of Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions in India. The Exclusive Edition of the Amaze is priced in India from ₹ 7.96 lakh and go up to ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition costs ₹ 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. Offered in petrol and diesel iterations, the special edition models are based on the top-of-the-line VX grade. Notably, the Exclusive Editions of Amaze and WR-V comes with an enhanced premium package.

Interested buyers can purchase the newly launched Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions through Honda's online sales platform - 'Honda From Home', alongside HCIL authorised dealership throughout the country.

The Honda Amaze Exclusive Editions get attractive chrome garnish at fog lamp

The newly launched Honda Amaze 'Exclusive Editions' is based on top-grade VX in MT and CVT version which is offered in both petrol and diesel iterations. Visually, the sedan gets exclusive edition emblem, appealing window chrome moulding, attractive chrome garnish at fog lamp & trunk, premium suede black seat cover, functional armrest, step illumination & front foot light, and more.

Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions features attractive chrome garnished grille & fog lamp

The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition is based on top-grade VX in the manual version offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The main highlights of the car are attractive chrome garnished grille & fog lamp, exclusive edition body graphics, premium suede seat cover, step illumination and front foot light, and Exclusive Edition emblem.

Both the cars are offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines - the 1.2-litre i-VTEC and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC. For Amaze, the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic transmission. On the other hand, transmission duties on the WR-V are carried out by a 6-speed manual (diesel) and 5-speed manual (petrol).

The Exclusive Editions of the Honda WR-V packs premium suede seat cover

Speaking about the introduction of these Exclusive Editions, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top-grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features. Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much-awaited car purchase."

