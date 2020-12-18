New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report

Reportedly, Honda Cars India will shut its production unit at the Greater Noida plant, and move the entire operation to the Tapukara plant, in the Alwar District of Rajasthan.

Honda produced the Honda City sedan, CR-V SUV, and the Civic sedan at the Greater Noida plant expand View Photos
Honda Cars India is reportedly ending vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant and will move its entire production unit to its Tapukara plant, in the Alwar District of Rajasthan. The report published by ET Auto claims that in December 2020 there has been no production at the Greater Noida facility. Until last month, the plant produced models like the Honda City sedan, CR-V SUV, and the Civic sedan. We did reach out to the company for an official statement, however, Honda has refused to comment on this matter right now.

u8lamf18

Right now the number of permanent employees, in the manufacturing department, at the Greater Noida plant is about 1,000 and most of them have opted for VRS

Honda employed about 2,000 workers in the manufacturing department, at the Great Noida facility, however, now the number of permanent employees has come down to 1,000. Reportedly, most of them have opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) while others have been transferred to the Tapukara plant. Interestingly, the company has already floated VRS for its permanent employees, which will be effective from January 28, 2020. The company's corporate office and R&D department will continue to operate from Great Noida.

The Greater Noida plant was the Japanese carmaker's first manufacturing facility in India, which began operations in 1997. The initial capacity of the plant was 30,000 unit per year, which was later increased to 50,000 cars on a two-shift basis. By 2008, the company increased its manufacturing capacity to 100,000 units annually, which remained unchanged to date. Compared to the Greater Noida facility, the Tapukara plant has an annual capacity of 180,000 units.

Honda Cars India produced about 10,000 cars a month in 2020, out of which, about 50 per cent came from the Greater Noida plant

On average, Honda Cars India produced about 10,000 cars a month in 2020, out of which, about 50 per cent came from the Greater Noida plant. The Amaze and the City sedans are currently the top-selling models in the company's line-up which account for about 4,000 to 5,000 units a month, each. The WR-V does about 1,000 units a month, while the Jazz, Civic and CR-V cumulatively add about 800 units a month.

Source: ET Auto

