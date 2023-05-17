Honda EM1 e: Electric Moped Specifications Revealed

The Honda EM1 e: is the Japanese brand’s first electric two-wheeler for Europe, and now, specifications and details of what Honda describes as an electric moped have been announced. The EM1 e: follows Honda’s announcement in September 2022 of plans to introduce 10 or more electric two-wheelers globally by 2025. According to Honda, the EM1 e: is also a notable first step towards meeting Honda’s stated aim of carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle line-ups during the 2040s.

The Honda EM1 e: is the first of more than 10 electric two-wheelers the company intends to launch globally by 2025. For India too, Honda intends to launch an electric moped.

The ’EM’ stands for electric moped and the EM1 e: is aimed at young riders, looking for easy, fun, emission-free urban transport. The EM1 e: is powered by the 50V Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, developed in-house by Honda, and a single charge will offer a usable riding range of 41.3 km, and maximum claimed range of 48 km in Economy mode, under Honda’s internal test conditions and 30 km in WMTC Class 1 testing conditions.

The EM1 e: features the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery system and charger which will be offered on a lease, rental or subscription scheme, depending on the country.

The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: is a swappable battery that can be easily removed from the EM1 e: for charging. The battery pack weighs approximately 10 kg and can be easily carried and replaced. From zero to maximum, charging time is approximately 6 hours. The in-wheel motor is rated at 0.58 kW output and produces 1.7 kW at peak. Maximum torque is rated at a whopping 90 Nm. Top speed is rated at 45 kmph and the EM1 e: can climb a 10-degree angle with a weight of 75 kg on board.

According to Honda, the EM1 e: will be targeted at a yound demographic, for easy runabout in urban areas within a limited distance.

The EM1 e: gets 3.3 litres of underseat storage space, a USB type A charging port, LED lights all around and a digital instrument console. A 35-litre top box and rear carrier will be available as optional accessories. In dimensions, the EM1 e: is compact, with just 1,860 mm in length, 740 mm seat height, and healthy ground clearance of 135 mm. Weight is 95 kg including the battery.

The Honda EM1 e: has been announced for Europe, and gets a top speed of 45 kmph, and usable range of over 40 km on a single charge.

The frame is steel underbone design with 31 mm telescopic forks matched to twin rear shock absorbers equipped with dual tube dampers. Tyres are sized 90/90-12 up front and 100/90-10 at the rear. The front wheel is cast aluminium while the rear is an aluminium/steel composite design. Braking duties are handled by a 190 mm single-piston caliper disc on the front wheel, and a 110 mm drum at the rear, linked by Honda’s Combi-Brake System.

Honda is planning to launch an electric moped in India as well. Whether it will be the same EM1 e: manufactured in India, or a different model is not known at this stage.

For India as well, Honda is planning a range of electric two-wheelers, which include electric bikes (EB), electric mopeds (EM) and electric vehicles (EV). The difference in these three categories is the top speed, with EBs having 25 kmph maximum speed, EMs with under 50 kmph top speed and EVs which will be faster than 50 kmph. In an interaction with car&bike last year, former Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India president, MD and CEO, Atsushi Ogata had indicated that HMSI’s first electric two-wheeler will also be an electric moped, with maximum speed under 50 kmph.