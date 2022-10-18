Upcoming Honda E-Moped Designs Published In Europe

While Honda is one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India, the Japanese automaker is yet to hop on the EV train when it comes to two-wheelers. This is set to change soon though, as in an exclusive conversation with carandbike, Atsushi Ogata, president, MD, & CEO of Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI), unveiled that Honda will soon launch electric two-wheelers in India, starting from an e-moped , which is slated to be launched in April 2023.

Design images of the upcoming Honda E-Moped have emerged via the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Last month, Honda also announced plans to 10 new electric two-wheelers globally by 2025, and now, designs for one of the first of those models - which is an e-moped - have emerged via the European Union Intellectual Property Office. While this may not be the exact same model that is set for an India debut next year, it is likely that the e-moped set to be launched in India will be based on this model, if not entirely the same.

The e-moped design gets no rear sub-frame, and hence no pillion seat.

The design published in Europe shows a pedal assisted e-moped. The e-moped gets a hub mounted motor, and rear drum brakes, while the pedals are connected to the rear wheel by a chain. The machine however, is not meant to be primarily driven by pedalling, which is why it also gets a flat floorboard to keep your feet, or even luggage. As for the front wheel, the stopping duties are handled by a small disc brake.

It gets a hub-mounted electric motor, as well as pedals which are connected to the rear wheel by a chain.

The design published in Europe gets no rear sub-frame at all, and hence there's no pillion seat or a luggage rack. This might change in India however, but we will have to wait and see what the end product looks like in our market. Honda's e-moped will likely get the Mobile Power Pack e: as its battery pack, which is a standardised swappable battery that Honda already uses in some of its Japanese-market electric scooters.