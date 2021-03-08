Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a cashback offer of ₹ 5,000 on its Activa 125 scooter through credit card or debit card EMI option. This offer is applicable for customers looking to finance the scooter through one of Honda's partner banks, including IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered, and Federal Bank. This offer on the 124 cc scooter can be availed by interested customers while booking the two-wheeler online as well.

Also Read: Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers

Now avail exciting offers on Honda Activa 125! Get 5% Cashback up to Rs 5,000 as you bring home your favourite Honda 2Wheeler. To book online now, please visit: https://t.co/npyA8q7wwJ. (*T&C Apply) pic.twitter.com/nuCaCCrPrF — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) March 4, 2021

The Activa 125 scooter comes in three variants – Standard, Alloy & Deluxe. The entry-level Standard model is priced at ₹ 70,629 while the Alloy model costs ₹ 74,198 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The top-of-the-line Deluxe variant is priced at ₹ 77,752 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes with programmed fuel injection, which is tuned to develop 8.14 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit. It also comes with friction reduction technology to maximise efficiency, along with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The scooter also features a new ACG silent start system with a one-touch function.

The cashback of ₹ 5,000 on the Activa 125 is applicable only if you finance the scooter through the company's partner banks

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Honda Sells Over 4 Lakh Units​

The scooter comes equipped with features like an LED headlamp, LED position lights, semi-digital instrument console, metal body, side stand engine cut-off and more. It rides on alloy wheels, offered as an option and gets a front disc brake too. The Combi-braking system (CBS) is standard on the model. The Honda Activa recently created history in India by becoming the first scooter brand to cross 2.5 crore customers in just 20 years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.