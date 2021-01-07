Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers

The Honda Activa has created history in the Indian two-wheeler industry by becoming the first scooter brand to cross 2.5 crore customers in just 20 years. India's bestselling scooter, the Honda Activa was introduced in 2001 when Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) parted ways with erstwhile partner Hero. Within just three years of its debut, the Honda Activa with a 102 cc engine became the bestselling scooter by 2003-04. Within the next two years, the Activa's customer base grew to 10 lakhs.

Also Read: Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition also gets the new Pearl Nightstar Black paint scheme

"Since its launch in 2001, be it the 100-110cc engine, or the new more powerful 125cc engine, the secret of success of the Activa family is leadership that builds trust. Since 20 years, Activa is at the forefront of technological innovation, sometimes even a decade before it became the industry norm. Be it the Honda patented tuff-up tube and CLiC mechanism in 2001, Honda's Combi-brake system with Equaliser in 2009, revolutionary Honda Eco Technology (HET) for 10 per cent mileage up in 2013, or even the smarter HET PGM-Fi engine powered by eSP and World First Tumble flow in BS-VI era; every generation of Activa brand continued to evolve, revolutionise the scooter segment and Activate India. We are happy to see that India's love for the legendary Activa continues to reign supreme," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Activa 6G Review

The new Honda Activa 125 gets redesigned features including LED headlights

"Very rarely does a two-wheeler transcend from just utility to an emotion which stirs and resonates with the soul of society, like Activa has. So much has changed around us during this period, but Activa still continues to remain the first love of Indian families, when it comes to purchasing a scooter. As generations grew from infants on pillion to first time riders, from the empowered first time women riders to the savvy grandparents living it up; Honda is proud that the Activa brand has been intrinsic to the activation of this great nation. Many of our customers share their cherished memories over every generation of Activa. Thank you India 2.5 crore times over, for making Activa the gold standard of your everyday ride," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited.

Also Read: Honda Activa Becomes Only Scooter To Cross 1 Crore Sales Mark In India

The Honda Activa became the first scooter to cross 1 crore customers in 2015

In 2008, the Honda Activa was upgraded with a bigger 110 cc engine with better fuel economy. With the Honda Activa evolving with new technology and features over the years, the first 1 crore customers were achieved in just 15 years, by 2015. In 2014, the Honda Activa range was extended with the introduction of the Honda Activa 125. The next 1.5 crore customer base was achieved in just 5 years, and today, the Honda Activa is not just India's highest selling scooter, but is also one of the highest selling two-wheelers in the world's biggest two-wheeler market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.