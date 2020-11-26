Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316

New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 66,316

The Honda Activa scooter completes 20 years to celebrate the momentous occasion, the brand has introduced the Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition with a new colour scheme, special decals and new badging.

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition gets a new 'mature brown' paint scheme
The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition gets a new 'mature brown' paint scheme

Highlights

  • The Honda Activa completes 20 years of sales in India
  • The Activa is India's bestselling scooter with over 2 crore customers
  • The Anniversary Edition adds a new colour and golden badges to the Activa

The Honda Activa completes 20 years of sales in India and to celebrate this significant milestone, the company has introduced a new special edition of the scooter. The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹ 66,316 for the standard variant, and ₹ 68,316 (all prices, ex-showroom Gurugram) for the DLX variant. It commands a premium of ₹ 2,000 over the regular variants. For the extra that you pay, the special edition version comes with a matte mature brown paint scheme with blacked-out wheels, along with golden and silver decals running on the front fender, apron and side panels. The 3D Active badge is also finished in gold on the anniversary edition.

Talking about the 20-year journey of Activa, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, HMSI said, "The legend was born 20 years ago when Honda realized The Power of Dreams of India with its debut model - Activa. Since then, every new generation of Honda Activa has introduced Indian riders to advance global technologies ahead of time - be it Combi-Brake System in 2009 (a decade before the norms), Honda Eco Technology (HET) in 2013 or the latest enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and 26 new patent applications in 2020 Activa 6G. Celebrating Indian customers love and trust on Activa - the true gold standard of unisex family commute, we are delighted to launch the special 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G."

0pcol1ko

Apart from the new colour, the Activa 6G Anniversary Edition gets golden and silver decals and gold-finished Activa badge

Adding further, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, "Delighting lakhs of new customers every month, Activa is the torchbearer of India's two-wheeler industry. We are proud to be a part of the everyday life of incredible India. Today, there is hardly any place in India where you can't spot an Activa. As the first choice of every Indian family, this specially curated 20th-anniversary edition is to celebrates Activa's inseparable bond with our customers."

Honda 2Wheelers India has sold over two crore units of the Activa in the country in the past two decades and the model continues to be the unrivalled best-selling scooter month-after-month. It has also pipped the Hero Splendor to become the best-selling two-wheeler in India several times in the last decade. As a trusted offering in the entry-level commuter range, the latest Activa 6G remains identical to the first-generation version visually, even though the model has seen comprehensive changes underneath over the years.

0 Comments

The latest Honda Activa 6G is a completely new model with an all-new frame and a heavily reworked engine to meet the new emission regulations. The new 110 cc motor has been developed with 26 new patent applications and offers 10 per cent more fuel efficiency with substantial improvements in refinement as well. The engine now develops 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a CVT unit. The scooter is 2 kg lighter than before as well.

