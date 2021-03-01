New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Honda Sells Over 4 Lakh Units

Overall sales of Honda Two Wheelers jumped 29 per cent to 4,42,696 units, compared to 3,42,021 units last year.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Honda sold 4,42,696 two-wheeelers overall in February 2021 expand View Photos
Honda sold 4,42,696 two-wheeelers overall in February 2021

Highlights

  • Honda Two-Wheelers' domestic sales grow by 31 per cent in February '21
  • Honda two-wheeler exports from India grow 16 per cent to 31,118 units
  • Domestic markets sales volumes in February 2021 are 4,11,578 two-wheelers

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported positive sales growth for the seventh consecutive month, with a strong 31 per cent jump in domestic sales. In February 2021, Honda registered sales of 4,11,578 two-wheelers, compared to 3,15,285 units in the same month a year ago. Honda's exports from India grew 16 per cent to 31,118 units, gaining momentum in new overseas markets, HMSI said in a statement. Overall sales of Honda Two Wheelers jumped 29 per cent to 4,42,696 units, compared to 3,42,021 units last year. In February 2021 alone, Honda's sales were an additional 1,00,000 units, compared to February 2020 sales.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Cumulative Sales Of 70 Lakh In North India

0b51m6go

The Honda Activa is one of India's top-selling two-wheelers

Talking about the sales achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive two-wheeler demand recovery for the second straight month of 2021. Backed by robust demand for our models across both Red Wing and Silver Wing (300cc+ premium motorcycles), Honda's sales have surged 31% in February '21. We are confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too, with our three new models (CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition) exciting the market."

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Sales Jump 11 Per Cent In January 2021

Newsbeep
0pav0v

The Honda CB350RS has the same engine, same frame and cycle parts as the H'Ness CB350

0 Comments

In February 2021, Honda launched the new Honda CB350RS, based on the Honda H'Ness CB350, priced at ₹ 1,96,000 (Ex-showroom). The H'Ness CB350 accounted for over 10,000 sales units, in a period of just three months. Honda also commenced deliveries of the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India in February 2021. During the month, Honda inaugurated three new Big Wing showrooms in Siliguri, Vadodara and Thane. With these new showrooms, Honda's premium motorcycle business has now expanded to five Honda Big Wing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range) and 18 Honda Big Wing dealerships (for 300-500 cc premium motorcycles) across India. By March 2021, Honda intends to have 50 Big Wing dealerships across India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Bikes

  • Colors1
    Colors1
  • Images10
    Images10
  • Images2
    Images2
  • Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
    Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
  • Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
  • Sp 125 Digital
    Sp 125 Digital
  • Sp 125 Passlight
    Sp 125 Passlight
  • Sp 125 Suspension
    Sp 125 Suspension
  • Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
    Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
  • Honda Livo Tail Light
    Honda Livo Tail Light
  • Honda Livo Speedometer
    Honda Livo Speedometer
  • Honda Livo Killswitch
    Honda Livo Killswitch
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
  • Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
    Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
  • Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
    Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
  • Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
    Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
  • Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
    Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
  • Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
  • Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
  • Sports Red
    Sports Red
  • Pearl Amazing White
    Pearl Amazing White
  • Matt Selene Silver Metallic
    Matt Selene Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Igneous Black
    Pearl Igneous Black
x
Citroën C5 Aircross Bookings Begin In India; Launch Soon
Citroën C5 Aircross Bookings Begin In India; Launch Soon
Upcoming Car Launches In March 2021
Upcoming Car Launches In March 2021
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Limousine India Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Limousine India Review
Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities