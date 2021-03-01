Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Honda Sells Over 4 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported positive sales growth for the seventh consecutive month, with a strong 31 per cent jump in domestic sales. In February 2021, Honda registered sales of 4,11,578 two-wheelers, compared to 3,15,285 units in the same month a year ago. Honda's exports from India grew 16 per cent to 31,118 units, gaining momentum in new overseas markets, HMSI said in a statement. Overall sales of Honda Two Wheelers jumped 29 per cent to 4,42,696 units, compared to 3,42,021 units last year. In February 2021 alone, Honda's sales were an additional 1,00,000 units, compared to February 2020 sales.

The Honda Activa is one of India's top-selling two-wheelers

Talking about the sales achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive two-wheeler demand recovery for the second straight month of 2021. Backed by robust demand for our models across both Red Wing and Silver Wing (300cc+ premium motorcycles), Honda's sales have surged 31% in February '21. We are confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too, with our three new models (CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition) exciting the market."

The Honda CB350RS has the same engine, same frame and cycle parts as the H'Ness CB350

In February 2021, Honda launched the new Honda CB350RS, based on the Honda H'Ness CB350, priced at ₹ 1,96,000 (Ex-showroom). The H'Ness CB350 accounted for over 10,000 sales units, in a period of just three months. Honda also commenced deliveries of the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India in February 2021. During the month, Honda inaugurated three new Big Wing showrooms in Siliguri, Vadodara and Thane. With these new showrooms, Honda's premium motorcycle business has now expanded to five Honda Big Wing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range) and 18 Honda Big Wing dealerships (for 300-500 cc premium motorcycles) across India. By March 2021, Honda intends to have 50 Big Wing dealerships across India.

