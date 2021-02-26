Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Cumulative Sales Of 70 Lakh In North India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in North India has crossed 70 lakh units. The sales milestone comes in HMSI's 20th year of operations in India, and is spread across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh. In 2001, Honda Two-Wheelers began operations in India with the Honda Activa scooter. It took Honda 15 years to achieve the first 35 lakh customers in North India. Honda has now doubled its customers in the northern region by adding the recent 35 lakh customers in just 5 years.

The Honda Activa is the highest-selling Honda two-wheeler in India

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We thank our 70 lakh customers in the entire North region for making Honda their first choice of mobility on two-wheels. In fact, our first factory became operational in North in the state of Haryana in 2001. With increasing demand, our second factory was also added in North region in Rajasthan. As Honda is set to begin its 3rd decade in India, North region shall continue to remain our focus. Honda will further strengthen its leadership in scooter segment with the legendary Activa brand. At the same time, our new BS-VI motorcycle line-up too is unleashing a quiet revolution. In future as well, expect a lot of excitement from Honda across both - the trusted Red Wing (domestic scooters & motorcycles line-up) and exclusive Silver Wing (Premium motorcycles ranging from 300 cc to 1800 cc)."

The Honda CB350RS is the latest premium motorcycle to be launched by HMSI

Honda is looking to expand its Big Wing network for premium products around the country. By March 2021, Honda intends to increase the strength of the Big Wing network to 50, through which the new Honda H'Ness CB350 and Honda CB350RS will be sold. In the northern region, two Big Wing showrooms in Jaipur and Ludhiana are already operational for the premium motorcycle range from 300 - 500 cc, and in Gurugram, one Big Wing topline showroom, spanning the entire premium motorcycle range from 300 cc to 1800 cc is operational. Honda also has two of its manufacturing facilities in the northern region, one in Manesar (Haryana), and in Tapukara (Rajasthan).

