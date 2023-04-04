Honda Officially Discontinues WR-V, Jazz, And 4th Generation City

Honda's recent decision to discontinue production and remove the WR-V, Jazz, and 4th generation City from their portfolio in India was not unexpected. After experiencing a steady decrease in sales of these cars in recent years, the company has decided not to invest in upgrading the cars to comply with the phase II emission limits of the RDE norms. As a result, Honda's product range in India has now been reduced to just two cars.

With the Jazz being discontinued Honda no longer has a hatchback in its line-up

The Jazz and 4th generation City were launched in 2015 and 2014, respectively. The City was updated with a 5th generation model in 2020, which, in the global market, is actually the seventh-generation model. On the other hand, the 3rd generation Jazz was reintroduced in 2020 to comply with the BS6 emission norms and still saw a decline in sales. The WR-V, a more recent addition to Honda's lineup in India, which was launched in 2017 attracted a large customer base but failed to have a lasting impact leading to a decline in sales.

Also Read: Review: 2023 Honda City Facelift

The last-gen City was launched in 2014 and continued to be on sale even after the launch of the 5th-gen car.

Nevertheless, Honda is set to launch its new subcompact SUV in India this June, which will be manufactured at the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. This move signals Honda's entry into the highly competitive compact SUV market, where it aims to take on popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.