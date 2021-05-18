carandbike logo
search

Honda Shine Offered With Cashback Of Up To ₹ 3,500

Customers wanting to buy a Honda Shine can now get cashback of up to Rs. 3,500. But the offer is valid only for SBI credit card holders.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Honda Shine is one of the best-selling 125 cc motorcycles in India expand View Photos
The Honda Shine is one of the best-selling 125 cc motorcycles in India

Highlights

  • Honda Shine now offered with a cashback of Rs. 3,500
  • Cashback offer valid only for SBI credit card holders
  • Cashback offfer valid till June 30, 2021

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is offering a cashback of ₹ 3,500 for customers who are SBI credit card holders and want to buy a Honda Shine. The offer is valid till June 30, 2021 and is available only if the buyer opts for EMI schemes. The minimum transaction needed to avail this is ₹ 40,000. This means that SBI card holders need to spend at least ₹ 40,000 from their card on purchasing the CB Shine in order to avail the cashback offer. Earlier, HMSI had offered cashback transaction on other two-wheelers like the Livo, Grazia, Activa 125 and other models as well.

Also Read: Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

30v3n78o

Honda Shine

The motorcycle gets a 125 cc engine that makes 10.72 bhp of power coming in at 7,500 rpm, and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Honda Shine BS6 is priced at ₹ 71,550 for the drum variant and goes up to ₹ 76,346 for the disc variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers Extends Warranty, Free Service Till July 31, 2021

99vpl9f8

(Honda Shine BS6 was launched in February 2020)

0 Comments

In other news, Honda also announced that it will extend warranty and free service benefits till July 31, 2021 in all its dealerships across India. The decision was taken to prioritise safety and well-being of customers and associates of the company, HMSI said in a statement. The extension will be applicable for all Honda Two-Wheeler India's customers whose vehicle free service was originally ending between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021. The company said it will support those customers to avail these services at their convenience at a later date before July 31, 2021, as lockdown in various parts of the country eases.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Tata Motors Registers Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 7605 Crore In Q4 FY2021
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
Wireless Android Auto Comes To More OEMs; Car Key On Pixel & Galaxy Smartphones
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities