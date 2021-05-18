Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is offering a cashback of ₹ 3,500 for customers who are SBI credit card holders and want to buy a Honda Shine. The offer is valid till June 30, 2021 and is available only if the buyer opts for EMI schemes. The minimum transaction needed to avail this is ₹ 40,000. This means that SBI card holders need to spend at least ₹ 40,000 from their card on purchasing the CB Shine in order to avail the cashback offer. Earlier, HMSI had offered cashback transaction on other two-wheelers like the Livo, Grazia, Activa 125 and other models as well.

Honda Shine

The motorcycle gets a 125 cc engine that makes 10.72 bhp of power coming in at 7,500 rpm, and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Honda Shine BS6 is priced at ₹ 71,550 for the drum variant and goes up to ₹ 76,346 for the disc variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

(Honda Shine BS6 was launched in February 2020)

In other news, Honda also announced that it will extend warranty and free service benefits till July 31, 2021 in all its dealerships across India. The decision was taken to prioritise safety and well-being of customers and associates of the company, HMSI said in a statement. The extension will be applicable for all Honda Two-Wheeler India's customers whose vehicle free service was originally ending between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021. The company said it will support those customers to avail these services at their convenience at a later date before July 31, 2021, as lockdown in various parts of the country eases.

