New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

The Honda Shine is presently the best-selling 125 cc commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. It is priced in India at Rs. 69,415 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
2020 Honda Shine comes powered by a BS6 compliant 125 cc fuel-injected engine. expand View Photos
2020 Honda Shine comes powered by a BS6 compliant 125 cc fuel-injected engine.

Highlights

  • Honda Shine now has over 90 lakh customers base in India
  • Honda Shine brand enjoys highest market share of 39% in its segment
  • The Shine brand recorded YOY growth of 26% in November 2020

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today officially announced that its popular Shine 125 cc commuter bike has accomplished a milestone of over 90 lakh sales in the country. The landmark figure was achieved in 14 years since the bike went on sale for the first time in 2006. The two-wheeler manufacturer says the Shine brand became a leading 125 cc motorcycle in just two years since its debut. The Shine motorcycle has enjoyed the highest market share of 39 per cent in the segment.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth ₹ 5,000 On Select Models​

30v3n78o

The new Honda Shine is available in two variants - front drum brake and front disc brake

The Honda Shine hit the 10-lakh sales milestone in just 54 months of the launch. With the increasing demand over the years, every third 125 cc motorcycle retailed in the country was a Shine. In the year 2014, the company clocked 30 lakh sales mark with 33 per cent market share in the segment. Sustaining its market leadership, it became the first 125 cc motorcycle to reach 50-lakh sales landmark followed by 70 lakh sales in 2018.

Also, the Shine motorcycle recorded a double-digit Year-On-Year (YOY) growth of 26 per cent from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020. The two-wheeler manufacturer has continuously upgraded the Shine brand with the latest technology and modern features to meet the increasing expectations of the buyers. The motorcycle was equipped with the advance Combi-Brake System (CBS) in the year 2015.

Newsbeep

Honda Shine is powered by a new BS6-compliant fuel-injected, 125 cc engine that is tuned to make a maximum power of 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm against 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The new generation Honda Shine BS6 is priced at ₹ 69,415 for the drum variant, and goes up to ₹ 74,115 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc variant.

Speaking on the legacy of brand Shine, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, "We are deeply humbled by the trust of over 90 Lac happy customers in brand Shine. Over the years, Shine has redefined the 125cc segment-leading customers' expectations with the continuous product & feature enhancement. At Honda, we remain committed to delight our customers with the Joy of riding."

99vpl9f8

The Honda Shine India's highest-selling 125 cc motorcycle

Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Using Hazira-Ghogha Inland Waterway In Gujarat To Ship Vehicles​

0 Comments

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Shine is India's favourite 125cc motorcycle & holds a very important place in our product portfolio. Today, Shine leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With a very high rate of user's recommendation, Shine continues to strongly establish a sense of confidence and Peace of Mind amongst new buyers. Thank you India for your trust in #AMAZINGSHINE!!"

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
India's Pravaig Emerges From Stealth Mode With Extinction MKII
India's Pravaig Emerges From Stealth Mode With Extinction MKII
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Sun Mobility Aims To Set Up 100 EV Battery Swapping Stations In Bengaluru By The End Of Next Year
Sun Mobility Aims To Set Up 100 EV Battery Swapping Stations In Bengaluru By The End Of Next Year
Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric
Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Former Norton CEO Ordered To Pay Back Millions
Former Norton CEO Ordered To Pay Back Millions
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Overseas Production Of Outlander PHEV In Thailand
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Overseas Production Of Outlander PHEV In Thailand
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,812
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,419
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 61,497
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,632
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,098
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74,407
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 42 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 70,056
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55,832
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73,912
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,299
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
04:35
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 07:36 PM IST
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Pearl Amazing White
Pearl Amazing White
Matt Selene Silver Metallic
Matt Selene Silver Metallic
Pearl Igneous Black
Pearl Igneous Black
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities