Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today officially announced that its popular Shine 125 cc commuter bike has accomplished a milestone of over 90 lakh sales in the country. The landmark figure was achieved in 14 years since the bike went on sale for the first time in 2006. The two-wheeler manufacturer says the Shine brand became a leading 125 cc motorcycle in just two years since its debut. The Shine motorcycle has enjoyed the highest market share of 39 per cent in the segment.

The new Honda Shine is available in two variants - front drum brake and front disc brake

The Honda Shine hit the 10-lakh sales milestone in just 54 months of the launch. With the increasing demand over the years, every third 125 cc motorcycle retailed in the country was a Shine. In the year 2014, the company clocked 30 lakh sales mark with 33 per cent market share in the segment. Sustaining its market leadership, it became the first 125 cc motorcycle to reach 50-lakh sales landmark followed by 70 lakh sales in 2018.

Also, the Shine motorcycle recorded a double-digit Year-On-Year (YOY) growth of 26 per cent from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020. The two-wheeler manufacturer has continuously upgraded the Shine brand with the latest technology and modern features to meet the increasing expectations of the buyers. The motorcycle was equipped with the advance Combi-Brake System (CBS) in the year 2015.

Honda Shine is powered by a new BS6-compliant fuel-injected, 125 cc engine that is tuned to make a maximum power of 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm against 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The new generation Honda Shine BS6 is priced at ₹ 69,415 for the drum variant, and goes up to ₹ 74,115 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc variant.

Speaking on the legacy of brand Shine, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, "We are deeply humbled by the trust of over 90 Lac happy customers in brand Shine. Over the years, Shine has redefined the 125cc segment-leading customers' expectations with the continuous product & feature enhancement. At Honda, we remain committed to delight our customers with the Joy of riding."

The Honda Shine India's highest-selling 125 cc motorcycle

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Shine is India's favourite 125cc motorcycle & holds a very important place in our product portfolio. Today, Shine leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With a very high rate of user's recommendation, Shine continues to strongly establish a sense of confidence and Peace of Mind amongst new buyers. Thank you India for your trust in #AMAZINGSHINE!!"

