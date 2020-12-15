Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 5,000 On Select Models

With the year coming to a close, many two-wheeler manufacturers have started rolling out year-end offers on their models. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India too has rolled out a cashback offer wherein the company is offering a cashback of up to ₹ 5,000 on purchase of select models. Customers need to finance the purchase with a credit or a debit card from one of the company's partner banks which are ICICI, Federal Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank. Interested customers can avail the benefits of the offer while booking the two-wheeler online as well. Online booking feature also helps the customer to avoid the hassle of documentation etc.

(Honda is offering a cashback of ₹ 5,000 on the Activa 6G as well)

At present, the cashback offer is valid on the Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda Activa 6G and the Honda CD 110 Dream. The offer on these models is available in Delhi and the NCR. The offer may differ or include more models in other parts of the country. The best thing to do would be to call your nearest Honda dealership and ask for the running offers.

(The BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream also gets cashback worth ₹ 5,000)

The company has had a fruitful year in 2020, in terms of launches. The launch of the Honda H'Ness CB 350 and the Hornet 2.0, have been received positively. Earlier in the year, the company also launched the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, with an updated engine and new features. Honda has big plans for 2021, with the rumours of introducing a small adventure bike based on the Hornet 2.0 platform and a scrambler based on the H'Ness CB 350. Of course, none of these have been confirmed although we hope to see these models coming to India in 2021.

