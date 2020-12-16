New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Using Hazira-Ghogha Inland Waterway In Gujarat To Ship Vehicles

The new Ro-Pax ferry service used by Honda 2Wheelers India is more efficient reducing the transit time by two days and the distance dropped by 465 km. The carbon emissions have been reduced by 311 kg/trip.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Honda dispatched its first two-wheeler consignment using the Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service expand View Photos
Honda dispatched its first two-wheeler consignment using the Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service

Highlights

  • The Ro-Pax ferry service saves carbon emissions by about 311 kg/trip
  • The Ro-Pax ferry service connects Hazira in Surat to Ghogha in Bhavnagar
  • Honda previously used the Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Pax service to ship vehicles

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company has begun using the Hazira-Ghogha inland waterway in Gujarat. The company dispatched its first two-wheeler consignment using the Ro-Pax ferry service that connects Hazira, Surat to Ghogha, Bhavnagar in the Gulf of Khambhat. The vehicles were produced at Honda's Narsapura plant in Karnataka and were delivered to the Veraval near Somnat in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth ₹ 5,000 On Select Models

Facilitated by Indigo Seaways, Honda says the new Ro-Pax ferry service has been a more efficient logistics solution. Compared to the earlier route that took 5-7 days by road, the transit time has now reduced by two days with the distance dropped by 465 km. Furthermore, the company says the ferry service is also more cost-efficient and environment-friendly with carbon emissions reduced by about 311 kg/trip. The Ro-Pax service has helped reduce the transit time to 11 cities in the Saurashtra region, according to the company.

k326sq4k

The Ro-Pax ferry service has helped Honda reduce the transit time to 11 cities in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat

Commenting on the initiative, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, "At Honda we believe we have a responsibility to apply our innovations, technologies and initiatives to improve the lives of the people while minimising the environmental impacts of our products and business operations to ensure a sustainable future for society. Utilising the newly inaugurated inland waterways as the 1st Auto company to ship its consignments, we have been able to significantly reduce the transit time and serve our customers with increased efficiency across 11 cities of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat. At the same time, as an ecologically superior means of transport, the Ro-Pax service is reducing our carbon footprint significantly. Honda aims to continuously deliver its shipments from Bangalore plant to Saurashtra region utilising Ro-Pax ferry service. We also thank Indigo Seaways Pvt. Ltd for their support in this new initiative."

Newsbeep
kiagvpms

The two-wheelers were dispatched from Honda's Narsapura plant in Karnataka to the Saurashtra region

The usage of inland waterways has been encouraged by the government and is not only seen as a new avenue to improve logistical operations but also de-clutter highways. Furthermore, waterways have turned out to be more cost-effective while significantly reducing travel time.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Review

Speaking on the advantages, Capt. D K Manral, CEO Indigo Seaways said, "This ferry has eliminated the road distance between Ghogha and Hazira to 1/4th and the present transit time of 10 to 12 hours to a mere 4 hours. More importantly, it would reduce CO2 emission by 24 tons/day and 8653 tons/annually. The greenhouse gases thus saved would have a substantial positive impact on climatic change."

0 Comments

However, this isn't the first time, Honda has used inland waterways to transport vehicles to Saurashtra. The company had previously used the Ro-Pax Dahej - Ghogha ferry service in Gujarat between 2018 and 2020, which saw the company dispatch 19,200 units through the same. This saved one day of transit time, about 4 per cent freight cost, and a 101,304 kg carbon emissions reduction.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
CFMoto Launches Electric Scooter Brand Zeeho
CFMoto Launches Electric Scooter Brand Zeeho
KTM 390 Adventure Gets Wire-Spoke Wheels As Accessory In Global Markets
KTM 390 Adventure Gets Wire-Spoke Wheels As Accessory In Global Markets
FADA And ASDC Partner With Google To Train Over 1 Lakh Employees For Digital Transformation
FADA And ASDC Partner With Google To Train Over 1 Lakh Employees For Digital Transformation
Studds Launches New Thunder D6 Decor Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Thunder D6 Decor Helmet In India
Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022
Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Using Hazira-Ghogha Inland Waterway In Gujarat To Ship Vehicles
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Using Hazira-Ghogha Inland Waterway In Gujarat To Ship Vehicles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Upcoming Luxury Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Luxury Car Launches In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Former Ferrari CEO Luca Di Montezemolo Open To Return To Replace Camilleri
Former Ferrari CEO Luca Di Montezemolo Open To Return To Replace Camilleri
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,812
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,419
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 61,497
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,632
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,098
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74,407
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 42 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 70,056
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55,832
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73,912
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,299
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
04:35
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 07:36 PM IST
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Pearl Amazing White
Pearl Amazing White
Matt Selene Silver Metallic
Matt Selene Silver Metallic
Pearl Igneous Black
Pearl Igneous Black
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities