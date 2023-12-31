Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
Honda has teased a wedge-shaped concept that it says will preview a future series of electric vehicles from the brand. The new EV concept will make its public debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas. While details about the electric concept remain undisclosed, a teaser image suggests an angular wedge shaped-body, continuing the design theme introduced by previous concepts like the e:N GT and e:N Coupe in 2021.
The teasers preview part of the vehicle’s fascia with a low-set nose and what looks to be an extended windscreen stretching almost all the way to the fascia. A second teaser clip playing on Honda’s dedicated Tokyo Auto Salon website provides a few more insights into the design including what looks to be a lightbar taillight unit, panoramic glass roof, individual rear seats, and almost slab-sided paneling.
Honda's move toward electric vehicles aligns with its goal of exclusively selling electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles globally by 2040, with a target of 2 million EV sales by 2030. The upcoming electric cars may be based on Honda's e:Architecture that will underpin production models from 2026.
Traditionally known for hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell technology, Honda has gradually entered the EV market. The collaboration with Sony for a new range of EVs under the Afeela brand is set to begin production in 2026.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 54,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17466 second ago
The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.
-12746 second ago
A custom chop-shop from Japan has reimagined the Suzuki Jimny Renault and Lancia cars from the 1980s and will showcase them at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
-12411 second ago
The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea
-10470 second ago
The MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” by incorporating AI
-6945 second ago
Nissan is set to showcase several concept and production models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 including its Gen3 Formula E race car and model from its Nismo performance range.
26 minutes ago
2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market
55 minutes ago
Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all
59 minutes ago
The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so
16 hours ago
Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024
17 hours ago
Not to be confused with the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, the concept is based on the Super Carry Kei Car sold in Japan.
-17466 second ago
The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.
1 day ago
The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030
4 days ago
A heavily accessorised Honda Elevate (sold as the WR-V in Japan) will be showcased alongside a number of other models.
14 days ago
The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months
17 days ago
The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.