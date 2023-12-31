Login

Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas

Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 31, 2023

Story

    Honda has teased a wedge-shaped concept that it says will preview a future series of electric vehicles from the brand. The new EV concept will make its public debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas. While details about the electric concept remain undisclosed, a teaser image suggests an angular wedge shaped-body, continuing the design theme introduced by previous concepts like the e:N GT and e:N Coupe in 2021.

     

    The teasers preview part of the vehicle’s fascia with a low-set nose and what looks to be an extended windscreen stretching almost all the way to the fascia. A second teaser clip playing on Honda’s dedicated Tokyo Auto Salon website provides a few more insights into the design including what looks to be a lightbar taillight unit, panoramic glass roof, individual rear seats, and almost slab-sided paneling.

    Honda's move toward electric vehicles aligns with its goal of exclusively selling electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles globally by 2040, with a target of 2 million EV sales by 2030. The upcoming electric cars may be based on Honda's e:Architecture that will underpin production models from 2026.

     

    Traditionally known for hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell technology, Honda has gradually entered the EV market. The collaboration with Sony for a new range of EVs under the Afeela brand is set to begin production in 2026.


     

