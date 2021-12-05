How to Change a Car Tyre in Ten Easy Steps

A flat tyre is as inevitable as a natural calamity and it gets to the best of us. But, it isn't as difficult to deal with as it looks like. In fact, changing a tyre is almost child's play once you know the steps to it. Here, we have put together a list of ten easy steps in which you can change your flat tyre without relying on anybody else.

Photo Credit: tirereviewsandmore.com

Pullover at a safe place

The first and foremost step to ensure a hassle-free tyre changing process is to stop at a safe and levelled place. It's in fact better to drive a little further and risk damaging your rim than stopping immediately at someplace dangerous. Make sure to also turn on the hazard lights of your car to alert other drivers of your situation.

Gather all the equipment

Once you've figured out a spot, the next course of action is to gather all the equipment required for the process. This includes the spare tyre, a wrench, jack and car handbook for reference.

Also Read: Car Tyre Maintenance: Dos and Don'ts

Place the jack under the car

The next step is to place the jack under your car. Every car has dedicated jacking points for which you would have to consult your handbook. Do not raise the jack just yet though.

Photo Credit: www.express.co.uk

Remove the hubcap and loosen the lugnuts

Carefully go ahead and remove the hubcap and then go on to loosen the lug nuts using the wrench first and then your hands.

Pump the jack to lift the car up

Now pump up the jack and raise the car enough to easily pull out the tyre.

Remove the tyre

Pull the tyre towards you so that it comes out. Place it on the surface beside you.

Also Read: When to Replace Your Car Tyres?

Place the spare tyre

Next, slide the spare wheel onto the protruding hub holes or align it with the wheel nut slots.

Photo Credit: www.escape.com.au

Tighten the nuts by hand

Once you've placed the tyre properly, put the wheel nuts back to their designated slots. Start to tighten it by hand and stop there.

Lower the car to the surface

Now, lower the jack and bring the car back to the surface. Subsequently, tighten the nuts with a wrench all the way through till it is secure.

Photo Credit: www.engineeringchoice.com

Take your punctured tyre for repair

Spare tyres are mostly built for emergencies and should not be driven on for longer than necessary. At the very first opportunity, visit a mechanic and get the tyre replaced. This will also ensure you have a healthy spare tyre the next time you incur a flat one.