Hyundai i20 N Line vs i20 Turbo: Specification Comparison

The Hyundai i20 N Line, which was officially unveiled in India earlier today, marks the entry of the brand's N Line range in the country. Prices of the hot-hatch will be announced in the coming weeks. Pre-bookings have already begun for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. It will be retailed through the Signature outlet network. Like the standard model, the i20 N Line is also based on Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy. But it gets cosmetic updates inside out, highlighting the sporty quotient and making it easily recognisable over the standard i20 premium hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 N Line will come in 6 body colour options, including 2 dual-tone paint schemes

The Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered only on the range-topping 1.0-litre GDI Turbo iMT and DCT iteration. Based on the previously leaked transport department documents, the i20 N Line model will come in three variants - N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT - the former based on the Asta trim and the latter two on the Asta (O). However, the company is yet to reveal variant-wise details. Both the cars are very similar to each other, yet different in many ways. Here's a quick look at how does it fare against the i20 T-GDI.

Design:

The Hyundai i20 N Line comes with several styling elements inspired by the brand's N performance division. Upfront, it gets a new chequered flag grille with black elements and N Logo, a more muscular front bumper with red inserts, new fog lamp housing. There are sportier 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and sleek red side skirts accentuating the car's athletic stance. At the rear, it gets a new rear bumper with a faux diffuser, a twin-tip exhaust, sporty tailgate spoiler with side wings. The regular Hyundai i20, on the other hand, comes with a gloss black honeycomb grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front lamps, Z-shaped LED taillamps, diamond cut alloys, and dual-tone roof option.

Dimensions of the Hyundai i20 N Line remains the same as that of the regular i20 hatchback

Dimensions:

In terms of proportions, the i20 N Line will remain identical to the standard i20 hatchback. The overall length of the car will stand at 3995 mm, a width of 1775 mm, and a height of 1505 mm. The wheelbase will stand untouched at 2580 mm.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 is based on the brand's K platform and designed under the 'Sensuous Sportiness' philosophy.

Colours:

Hyundai i20 N Line will come in four mono-tone and two dual-tone colour options, including new Thunder blue, Fiery red, Titan Grey, Polar White, Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black Roof. The regular i20 hatchback is available in six mono-tone and two dual-tone shades.

The Hyundai i20 N Line gets all-black interiors with red inserts

Interior:

The cabin of the Hyundai i20 N Line is well-laid featuring an all-black interior with red inserts complementing the sporty exteriors. It retains most of the elements from the regular i20 hatchback turbo petrol variants. Other highlights are chequered flag design leather seats with N Line logo and red dual stitching, three-spoke leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with N Logo, N inspired gear knob, red ambient lighting and aluminium pedals among others.

Features:

In terms of features, the car comes equipped with the same set of features and creature comforts as that of the regular i20 Turbo's range-topping Asta trim. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai's Bluelink connected car suit, premium Bose surround sound system, wireless charging, auto climate control, cruise control and ambient lighting among others. For safety, it gets 6 airbags, all-four disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), driver rearview monitor, electronic stability control, hill assist control and vehicle stability management, ABS with EBD, emergency stoplight, ISOFIX, rear parking camera with sensors, seatbelt reminder and more.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder GDi turbo petrol engine

Mechanicals:

The Hyundai i20 N Line uses the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder GDi turbo petrol engine that also powers the regular i20 T-GDI variants. The mill is tuned to churn out 118 bhp at 6000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1500 - 4 000 rpm. So there is no difference in the power output compared to the regular i20. Transmission options include a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The latter gets paddle shifters, exclusive for N Line variants. The DCT version goes from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The ARAI-claimed figures for the iMT and DCT are 20kmpl and 20.25kmpl, respectively.

Prices for the Hyundai i20 N Line are yet to be announced and it will be interesting to see how the new N Line variants are positioned against the regular T-GDI models. The launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.