Hyundai IONIQ 5 N NPX1 Concept Revealed

The 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept features extensive use of prototype performance parts from Hyundai’s N performance arm and previews the level of customisation that will be offered to buyers in the future.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 18, 2024

    At the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, Hyundai revealed the 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept previewing N Performance Parts developed for the IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric vehicle. The prototype parts showcase the N brand's imminent catalog of enhancements arriving later this year for Hyundai's first dedicated EV.
     

    The NPX1 concept features numerous exterior upgrades including a new front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and roof-mounted spoiler made from carbon fiber. Lightweight alloy heels, high-friction brake pads, and lowered suspension springs were also equipped. Inside, Alcantara surfaces and racing-style bucket seats provide added sportiness. 
     

     

    Hyundai says that all the prototype components will be refined for production as part of the IONIQ 5 N Performance Parts lineup launching later this year. Beyond this initial rollout, Hyundai N plans to expand its N Performance Parts portfolio to encompass all its high-performance N models.
     

    In addition to physical parts, Hyundai is developing software personalization like custom sounds that can be added via over-the-air updates.
     

    Hyundai N views the innovations as part of a future of expanded tuning possibilities enabled by EVs internal combustion vehicles. The capabilities align with N's high-performance ethos adapted for modern electric powertrains.
     

    The IONIQ 5 N NPX1 provides a glimpse of the near future when N Performance Parts become a new dimension for customer engagement. Enthusiasts will be able to tailor their EV's capabilities, aesthetics and driving experience to their desires right from launch.

