Hyundai IONIQ 5 N NPX1 Concept Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 18, 2024
At the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, Hyundai revealed the 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept previewing N Performance Parts developed for the IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric vehicle. The prototype parts showcase the N brand's imminent catalog of enhancements arriving later this year for Hyundai's first dedicated EV.
The NPX1 concept features numerous exterior upgrades including a new front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and roof-mounted spoiler made from carbon fiber. Lightweight alloy heels, high-friction brake pads, and lowered suspension springs were also equipped. Inside, Alcantara surfaces and racing-style bucket seats provide added sportiness.
Hyundai says that all the prototype components will be refined for production as part of the IONIQ 5 N Performance Parts lineup launching later this year. Beyond this initial rollout, Hyundai N plans to expand its N Performance Parts portfolio to encompass all its high-performance N models.
In addition to physical parts, Hyundai is developing software personalization like custom sounds that can be added via over-the-air updates.
Hyundai N views the innovations as part of a future of expanded tuning possibilities enabled by EVs internal combustion vehicles. The capabilities align with N's high-performance ethos adapted for modern electric powertrains.
The IONIQ 5 N NPX1 provides a glimpse of the near future when N Performance Parts become a new dimension for customer engagement. Enthusiasts will be able to tailor their EV's capabilities, aesthetics and driving experience to their desires right from launch.
