Hyundai Ioniq 5 Unveiled In India; Bookings Open

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been a long time coming. It's been finally unveiled in India while the South Korean brand will also begin with the bookings of the Ioniq 5 from today itself for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. The electric crossover will be the second electric offering from Hyundai in India after the Kona electric and will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. In fact, with the new IONIQ 5, Hyundai will debut its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP in our market, which will spawn its future electric vehicles.

The new E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances. The E-GMP platform also features an integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery. With a modular DNA, E-GMP can form the underpinnings of vehicles with different body types and through the innovative interior packaging, the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin.

Hyundai says the E-GMP has been designed to deliver enhanced driving dynamics with improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speeds. It is achieved through optimal weight distribution between front and rear. On the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the high-speed electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph. With the use of a 5-link rear suspension, the platform can deliver superior ride comfort and handling. Further, with E-GMP, the electric crossover can charge up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dimension Length 4635 mm Width 1890 mm Height 1625 mm Wheelbase 3000 mm

The Ioniq 5 also won 2022 World Car of the Year award and it snapped up the 2022 World Car Design of the Year, and the new category of 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year as well. The IONIQ 5 has retro-futuristic looks, a clean and roomy cabin replete with sustainable materials, and is loaded with connectivity and tech interfaces. Globally, the Ioniq 5 is offered in two variants. First up is the 58 kWh battery pack version available in rear wheel drive setup. Then is the longer range 72.6 kWh battery model with AWD options that has arrived at our shores.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specification Battery Pack 72.6 kW Power Output 215 bhp Peak Torque 350 Nm Drive Range 631 km

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI certified drive range of 631 km and is coupled with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It belts out 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Globally, it has three variants in terms of its powertrain options. The rear-wheel-drive variant has a single 125 kW motor, and a 58 kWh battery. It offers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and a drive range of 384 kms. The more powerful variant is the 72.6 kWh with 215 bhp and a whopping 480 kms range. And then there is the range-topping all-wheel drive with two motors belting out 605 Nm of peak torque and 235-300 bhp.

On the inside, two large 12.3-inch screens combine to form the majority of the dash and give the car a massive display panel. The screens are standard across variants. Connectivity and charging options abound, and the cabin feels nice and techie. The central console between the front seats can slide backwards up to 140 mm to offer more space for storage. The car also comes fully loaded on active and passive safety features - including multiple airbags, electronic stability and traction control and advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS. In terms of usability, the car offers charging for gadgets like laptops and smartphones inside the the car, while it can also charge things like electric scooters and camping equipment using the socket outside the car. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, on-board navigation and 3 years Bluelink connected car subscription among others.

Once launched, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron among others.