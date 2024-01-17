Login

Hyundai Mobis Showcases Updated Mobion Concept At CES 2024

Hyundai Mobis unveiled the Mobion concept at CES 2024, featuring the e-Corner System
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Mobion concept features the e-Corner system which enables it to rotate each wheel by 90 degrees.
  • The vehicle has four small electric motors on each wheel.
  • The EV features two short-distance lidar devices integrated near the headlights and a long-distance lidar positioned at the front.

Hyundai Mobis presented its Mobion concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. The concept vehicle features the e-Corner system which enables it to rotate each wheel by 90 degrees. The vehicle features In-Wheel technology, which refers to the four small electric motors on each wheel, instead of a large single motor setup. The EV also has independent braking, steering, and suspension functions within each wheel. This allows the Mobion to move diagonally, laterally, or pivot around, offering practical benefits for tasks like parallel parking.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Introduces The Kona N Line Variant For The European Market

 

Previously showcased at CES 2023, this next-gen version of Mobis builds on the concept's initial iteration. Videos from the show depict the Mobion, based on the Ioniq 5, effortlessly executing tight circles and lateral movements, showcasing its agility.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech

In addition to the e-Corner System, Mobis highlighted autonomous driving sensor and lamp technologies. The EV features two short-distance lidar devices integrated near the headlights and a long-distance lidar positioned at the front. The ground projection feature illuminates crosswalk stripes, indicating the Mobion's direction for pedestrians. An LED alert system informs vehicles behind the Mobion about pedestrians, potentially preventing lane changes or overtaking when pedestrians are present.

# Hyundai# Hyundai Mobis# Hyundai Mobion# Hyundai Mobion Concept# Concept car# electric vehicles# electric cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12301 second ago

It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV

Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year
Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7626 second ago

The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.

TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7112 second ago

During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2546 second ago

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

47 minutes ago

The Lamborghini Huracan successor, recently spied testing, hints at a hybrid powertrain set-up though it remains to be seen if a V10 will be retained.

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Street Glide Revealed
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Street Glide Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Harley-Davidson revealed the 2024 editions of the Road Glide and the Street Glide bagger motorcycles. Both models get decent for the new model year which include an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine.

Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America & CVO Road Glide ST Revealed
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America & CVO Road Glide ST Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

On occasion of 25th anniversary of the Custom Vehicles Operations department of Harley-Davidson, the American manufacturer launched two new CVO models of the Pan America 1250 and the Road Glide ST.

Kia Clavis SUV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos; Is This Kia’s Micro SUV For India?
Kia Clavis SUV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos; Is This Kia’s Micro SUV For India?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.

Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
Hero MotoCorp Showcases Vida V1-Based Tilting Electric Trike
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear

Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.

Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore
Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Spectre is a two-door, four seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe

55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
c&b icon By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.

Hyundai Will Continue To Bring Diesel Cars To India: S. S Kim, MD
Hyundai Will Continue To Bring Diesel Cars To India: S. S Kim, MD
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The company has also said that the cars that are in the pipeline for the Indian market, will meet the BS6 emission norms. However, Kia is all set to bring the SP2i based compact SUV to the Indian market which will in fact rival the Creta.

Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Maharashtra government in Davos on January 18.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Mobis Showcases Updated Mobion Concept At CES 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved