Hyundai Mobis Showcases Updated Mobion Concept At CES 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 17, 2024
- The Mobion concept features the e-Corner system which enables it to rotate each wheel by 90 degrees.
- The vehicle has four small electric motors on each wheel.
- The EV features two short-distance lidar devices integrated near the headlights and a long-distance lidar positioned at the front.
Hyundai Mobis presented its Mobion concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. The concept vehicle features the e-Corner system which enables it to rotate each wheel by 90 degrees. The vehicle features In-Wheel technology, which refers to the four small electric motors on each wheel, instead of a large single motor setup. The EV also has independent braking, steering, and suspension functions within each wheel. This allows the Mobion to move diagonally, laterally, or pivot around, offering practical benefits for tasks like parallel parking.
Also Read: Hyundai Introduces The Kona N Line Variant For The European Market
Previously showcased at CES 2023, this next-gen version of Mobis builds on the concept's initial iteration. Videos from the show depict the Mobion, based on the Ioniq 5, effortlessly executing tight circles and lateral movements, showcasing its agility.
Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
In addition to the e-Corner System, Mobis highlighted autonomous driving sensor and lamp technologies. The EV features two short-distance lidar devices integrated near the headlights and a long-distance lidar positioned at the front. The ground projection feature illuminates crosswalk stripes, indicating the Mobion's direction for pedestrians. An LED alert system informs vehicles behind the Mobion about pedestrians, potentially preventing lane changes or overtaking when pedestrians are present.
