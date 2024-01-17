Hyundai Mobis Showcases Updated Mobion Concept At CES 2024

Hyundai Mobis presented its Mobion concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. The concept vehicle features the e-Corner system which enables it to rotate each wheel by 90 degrees. The vehicle features In-Wheel technology, which refers to the four small electric motors on each wheel, instead of a large single motor setup. The EV also has independent braking, steering, and suspension functions within each wheel. This allows the Mobion to move diagonally, laterally, or pivot around, offering practical benefits for tasks like parallel parking.

Previously showcased at CES 2023, this next-gen version of Mobis builds on the concept's initial iteration. Videos from the show depict the Mobion, based on the Ioniq 5, effortlessly executing tight circles and lateral movements, showcasing its agility.

In addition to the e-Corner System, Mobis highlighted autonomous driving sensor and lamp technologies. The EV features two short-distance lidar devices integrated near the headlights and a long-distance lidar positioned at the front. The ground projection feature illuminates crosswalk stripes, indicating the Mobion's direction for pedestrians. An LED alert system informs vehicles behind the Mobion about pedestrians, potentially preventing lane changes or overtaking when pedestrians are present.