CES 2023: Hyundai Shows-Off Ioniq 5 Robotaxi Ahead Of CES Debut

As part of its ongoing training regiment, the robotaxi is already learning how to master the curvy streets of Boston, navigate the street-level light rail service and protected bicycle lanes of San Diego and manage left-side traffic in Singapore.
authorBy Ameya Naik
1 mins read
04-Jan-23 01:34 PM IST
CES 2023: Hyundai Shows-Off Ioniq 5 Robotaxi Ahead Of CES Debut banner

Hyundai has released a video of the Ioniq 5 based robotaxi. The company has built it in partnership with Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv. The Ioniq 5 robotaxi comes with Level 4 autonomous driving technology and safety features. The Ioniq 5 robotaxi will be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show and according to Hyundai “the fully autonomous Ioniq 5 robotaxi will be the perfect way for many of the people in Las Vegas to get around safely and securely.”

The Ioniq 5 robotaxi uses more than 30 advanced sensors and onboard computing system to navigate safely and confidently in an unusual environment populated by oddly-shaped vehicles, such as stretch limousines and billboard trucks, and pedestrians in unusual costumes, acting unpredictably. It is also seen demonstrating an attentive and safe passenger pick up in a crowded hotel driveway like an experienced chauffeur.

Following the roll-out in Vegas, Ioniq 5 robotaxi will also be available in Los Angeles, and eventually in other major cities both in the U.S. and globally. As part of its ongoing training regiment, the robotaxi is already learning how to master the curvy streets of Boston, navigate the street-level light rail service and protected bicycle lanes of San Diego and manage left-side traffic in Singapore.

In addition to an array of sensors and software to provide safe and secure driverless operation, autonomous EVs are also safer for the environment. The Ioniq 5 robotaxi supports sustainable mobility by emitting zero tailpipe emissions, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional vehicles.
 

