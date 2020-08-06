New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Brazil's New Employee Of The Year Is A Dog That's Winning Hearts All Over The Internet

Tucson Prime is a street dog, who was adopted by a Hyundai showroom in Brazil and has been promoted to being a salesman, having an ID card as well.

'Tucson Prime' is Hyundai Brazil's new employee of the year.

Highlights

  • 'Tucson Prime' is Hyundai Brazil's newest employee
  • Hyundai adpoted a street dog at one of its showrooms in Brazil
  • Tucson Prime has been promoted to a salesman by Hyundai

Hyundai's new 'four-legged' Tucson might be one of the most adorable things you would have seen on the internet at a time when we are mostly getting to read all kinds of negative news. Just imagine walking into a car showroom and being welcomed by a dog! It's nothing less than a treat for animal lovers. In fact, the dog we are talking about is Hyundai's employee of the year and works at a Hyundai Showroom in Brazil. Tucson Prime was a street dog that a Hyundai showroom in ES, Brazil adopted and its story is indeed heart-warming.

Also Read: BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up to ₹ 60,000 on Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra

Tucson Prime has been promoted to salesman by the Hyundai.

Tucson was often found hanging around a Hyundai car showroom in Brazil. No marks for guessing! He soon befriended almost everyone at the showroom and their bond grew so strong that he was soon adopted by the showroom and was made an honourable employee who has his own ID card as well. Just like any other dog, Tucson used to guard the Hyundai showroom and now has been promoted to salesman by the company. Hyundai took to Instagram to introduce its new employee and said, "The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers."

Also Read: Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners

Hyundai Prime has his own Instagram handle as well with over 28,000 followers already and counting. According to a news report published by World of Buzz, Tuscan Prime was adopted on May 21, this year by Hyundai Serra, ES, Brazil outlet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

