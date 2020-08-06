Hyundai Brazil's New Employee Of The Year Is A Dog That's Winning Hearts All Over The Internet

Hyundai's new 'four-legged' Tucson might be one of the most adorable things you would have seen on the internet at a time when we are mostly getting to read all kinds of negative news. Just imagine walking into a car showroom and being welcomed by a dog! It's nothing less than a treat for animal lovers. In fact, the dog we are talking about is Hyundai's employee of the year and works at a Hyundai Showroom in Brazil. Tucson Prime was a street dog that a Hyundai showroom in ES, Brazil adopted and its story is indeed heart-warming.

Tucson Prime has been promoted to salesman by the Hyundai.

Tucson was often found hanging around a Hyundai car showroom in Brazil. No marks for guessing! He soon befriended almost everyone at the showroom and their bond grew so strong that he was soon adopted by the showroom and was made an honourable employee who has his own ID card as well. Just like any other dog, Tucson used to guard the Hyundai showroom and now has been promoted to salesman by the company. Hyundai took to Instagram to introduce its new employee and said, "The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers."

Hyundai Prime has his own Instagram handle as well with over 28,000 followers already and counting. According to a news report published by World of Buzz, Tuscan Prime was adopted on May 21, this year by Hyundai Serra, ES, Brazil outlet.

