BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up to Rs. 60,000 on Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra

Hyundai Motor India is offering attractive discounts and massive offers across its product range for the month of August. As we approach towards the festive season, the carmaker is looking to lure more customers with these lucrative deals and special benefits, intend to increase its sales during the auspicious period. These special benefits offered by Hyundai comprise of cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonus and more. Additionally, there are special benefits this month for medical professionals, select corporate companies, SMEs, teachers and chartered accountants. And, flexible finance schemes are also available for interested buyers.

Discounts on Hyundai cars are limited to the Elantra, Aura, i20, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios & Santro

Customers looking to purchase the Santro small car can avail this excellent opportunity wherein the carmaker is offering a total benefit of ₹ 45,000. The entry-level variant of the Santro is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and of ₹ 15,000 respectively. The customers can also opt for a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. However, the company is providing an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 on other variants of the small car.

Total discounts offered on the Grand i10 is up to ₹ 60,000 for both petrol and diesel versions. It includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Buyers can exchange their old vehicle to avail exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios can be bought with total benefits of up to ₹ 25,000 including a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

No discounts on the Hyundai Venue, Tucson, Kona EV, Verna and Creta.

The petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Aura sedan is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 20,000 including a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. The i20 premium hatchback is available with benefits up to ₹ 35,000. These benefits comprise of ₹ 15,000 cash discounts, ₹ 15,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000. These offers are limited to Sportz and Asta variants. Moreover, the special benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 offered on Hyundai Elantra is subject to exchange bonus only. Currently, the carmaker is not offering any special benefits or discounts on the Hyundai Venue, Tucson, Kona EV, Verna and Creta.

