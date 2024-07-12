Login
India-Bound New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

The Skoda Kodiaq, which is slated to be launched in India in 2025, was crash-tested under the more stringent norms of Euro NCAP.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Euro NCAP crash-tested the second-gen Skoda Kodiaq
  • The Kodiaq recieved a 5-star safety rating with high scores for adult and child protection
  • The new-gen Kodiaq will be launched in India in 2025

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV has scored an impressive 5-star safety rating in the latest crash test conducted by the European New Car Assessment Programme or Euro NCAP. The SUV, which is built on the MQB EVO platform, bagged top scores in all parameters like – adult occupant protection (89 per cent), child occupant protection (83 per cent) pedestrian protection (82 per cent) and safety assist features (78 per cent). The new-gen Kodiaq, which made its global debut late last year, is slated to be launched in India around mid-2025, and it will come as a completely knocked-down (CKD) unit.

 

Skoda Kodiaq Euro NCAP Report

 

The SUV was crash-tested alongside the new 2024 Skoda Superb, which also scored 5 stars, albeit it was the estate body type that was used. Nonetheless, the scoring also applies to the Superb sedan as well. Having said that, the car is not to be mistaken for the model that is currently on sale in India, which is the facelifted version of the third-gen Skoda Superb.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI

 

Skoda Kodiaq Euro NCAP 671543

 

Both cars were crash tested under the more stringent safety norms rolled out by Euro NCAP, which shows Skoda's preparedness and attention to safety. Adult protection scores were particularly good during the frontal impact test, for all passengers, all critical body areas were well protected. In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection was good or adequate for all critical body areas of the driver and rear passenger. In both the side barrier and pole impact tests, protection of all critical body areas was good and the car scored maximum points in this part of the assessment. A few points were taken from the Kodiaq only because the deformable impact barrier was 'bottomed out' in places.

 

Also Read: Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India

 

Skoda Kodiaq Euro NCAP 671548

 

For the child occupant protection test, the dummies represented a 6-year-old and 10-year-old child. ISOFIX and i-Size were available for the front passenger seat, and outward seats of the second row. In both frontal-offset and side barrier tests, the protection was good for all critical body areas of both child dummies. However, protection for the neck of the 10-year dummy was adequate. The front passenger airbag can be disabled to allow a rearward-facing child restraint to be used. The scoring could have been even higher if the SUV came with a child presence detection system, which warns when a child or infant may have been left in the car.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq Diesel Under Consideration For India; Likely To Be A Full Import

 

Skoda Kodiaq Euro NCAP 671549

 

During Vulnerable Road Users tests Euro NCAP found that protection to a pedestrian or cyclist’s head struck by the SUV was generally adequate, but poor when impacted by the windscreen or pillars. Protection levels for other body parts were generally good. Skoda also offers autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, which responds to both vulnerable road users as well as to other vehicles. The system’s response to pedestrians was adequate and good in tests of its response to cyclists, including for ‘dooring’, where a door is suddenly opened in the path of a cyclist approaching from behind. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Rules Out Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain For India-Bound New Kodiaq

 

As for safety assist features, in addition to AEB, the 2024 Kodiaq also comes with 10 airbags, front and rear seatbelt reminders, lane assist system and driver fatigue detection. There is also a speed assistance system on offer that identifies the local speed limit. The driver can choose to allow the limiter to be set automatically by the system.

# Skoda Kodiaq# New Skoda Kodiaq# Skoda Kodiaq Crash Test# Aston Martin super saloon# New Gen Skoda Kodiaq# SUV# Euro NCAP# Crash test# Family# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq
8.2

Skoda Kodiaq

Starts at ₹ 37.99 - 41.39 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kodiaq Specifications
View Kodiaq Features

Popular Skoda Models

