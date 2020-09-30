New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled

The eFTR Jr is a mini-replica of the Indian FTR 750 and is targeted at children upto teenagers.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Indian eFTR Jr is an electric off-road bike designed for children

Highlights

  • Indian eFTR Jr is an electric motorcycle designed for children
  • The eFTR Jr is a mini-replica of the Indian FTR 750
  • Indian joined hands with Razor USA to design the eFTR Jr

Indian Motorcycle, a division of Polaris Industries, has unveiled an electric mini-motorcycle for children. The Indian eFTR Jr is a mini-replica of the Indian FTR 750 and is targeted at children, including teenagers. The eFTR Jr has two ride modes, allowing it to accommodate riders eight-years-old and younger in low mode and riders 13-years-old or older in high mode. The bike's telescopic forks and mono-shock rear suspension provide a smooth ride for riders up to 80 kg. It's also equipped with dual disc brakes to ensure safe riding. The eFTR Jr's 36-volt battery will run for 140 minutes in low mode and 65 minutes in high mode.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Files Trademark For eFTR

l1gnin7k

The Indian eFTR Jr is designed for children and has electric power

"Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that's the spirit behind the eFTR Jr," said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. "We wanted our first youth offering to be electric to provide a safe, simplistic and clean form of motorcycling for children, all wrapped up in the signature look of the FTR750. The eFTR Jr can kickstart a lifetime of riding memories for the whole family."

Also Read: Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniels Edition Revealed

0 Comments

Indian has joined hands with Razor USA, to design the eFTR Jr around Razor's trusted and proven electric powertrain. The eFTR Jr will be available only in the US and Canada for now, and is available for purchase online at the Indian Motorcycle official website. Indian Motorcycle is also offering a brand-new line of protective youth apparel, including an eFTR Jr helmet, body armor, gloves, and an Indian Motorcycle Racing replica jersey. The eFTR Jr youth apparel collection features Indian Motorcycle Racing branding and has been designed for enhanced rider safety and protection.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India

MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour

Ford Trademarks The Name BaseCamp In India; Likely To Be A New Off-Road Variant Of The Endeavour
Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations

Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations
General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal

General Motors 'Continuing Discussions' With Nikola On Alliance Deal
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed
Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled

Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled
Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles

Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles
Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh

Best Modern Classic Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh
The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020

The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020
Top 10 BS6 Bikes To Buy Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India

Top 10 BS6 Bikes To Buy Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India
Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme

Tata Nexon Now Gets New Bi-Arrow Styling Theme
Bounce & Simple Energy Are Making A Long-Range Scooter For India 

Bounce & Simple Energy Are Making A Long-Range Scooter For India 
Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under Rs. 6 lakh

Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under Rs. 6 lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350: All You Need To Know

Honda H'Ness CB 350: All You Need To Know
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Trump Takes Credit For Obama's EV Tax Relief In First Debate With Biden 

Trump Takes Credit For Obama's EV Tax Relief In First Debate With Biden 
Global NCAP Recognises carandbike's Editor's Role In Safer Cars Campaign

Global NCAP Recognises carandbike's Editor's Role In Safer Cars Campaign
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Patent Images Leaked

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Patent Images Leaked
Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule’

Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule’
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2

Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles

Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Indian Scout Bobber
Price Starts
₹ 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,538 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Scout Sixty

Cruiser, 25 Kmpl
Indian Scout Sixty
Price Starts
₹ 11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,257 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian FTR 1200

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Indian FTR 1200
Price Starts
₹ 15.99 - 17.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,729 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Scout

Cruiser, 25 Kmpl
Indian Scout
Price Starts
₹ 12.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,863 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Roadmaster

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Indian Roadmaster
Price Starts
₹ 39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,28,606 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Roadmaster Elite

Cruiser, 15 Kmpl
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Price Starts
₹ 48 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,58,285 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Cruiser, 18 Kmpl
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Price Starts
₹ 29.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 98,895 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Price Starts
₹ 18.81 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,028 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Springfield

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Indian Springfield
Price Starts
₹ 33.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,10,470 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chief Classic

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chief Classic
Price Starts
₹ 21.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 70,222 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chieftain Elite

Cruiser, 18 Kmpl
Indian Chieftain Elite
Price Starts
₹ 38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,25,309 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chief Vintage

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chief Vintage
Price Starts
₹ 25.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 83,512 11.5% / 3 yrs

Indian Chieftain

Cruiser, 20 Kmpl
Indian Chieftain
Price Starts
₹ 32.01 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,05,556 11.5% / 3 yrs
2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India
01:57
2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India
  • News
  • 14-May-18 06:30 AM
2016 FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship
02:50
2016 FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 13-Aug-16 08:40 PM
Exclusive: Ford Mustang First Drive Review & Indian Roadmaster Review
19:38
Exclusive: Ford Mustang First Drive Review & Indian Roadmaster Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jun-16 08:30 PM
Indian Roadmaster Road Review
04:53
Indian Roadmaster Road Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jun-16 08:30 PM
Indian Dark Horse: Cruiser With Attitude
03:42
Indian Dark Horse: Cruiser With Attitude
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 31-Oct-15 08:00 PM
Honda BR-V Review, Powerful Audi S5 & Mighty Indian Dark Horse
19:38
Honda BR-V Review, Powerful Audi S5 & Mighty Indian Dark Horse
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 31-Oct-15 08:00 PM
New C-Class Takes on Rivals, Meet Neel Jani & The Indian Scout
21:39
New C-Class Takes on Rivals, Meet Neel Jani & The Indian Scout
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Nov-14 08:00 PM
Indian Scout Rumbles in to India
04:59
Indian Scout Rumbles in to India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Nov-14 08:00 PM
Datsun launch, Indian Chief and new Duster variant
20:52
Datsun launch, Indian Chief and new Duster variant
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 22-Mar-14 08:00 PM
Image of Indian Scout Bobber Rear Profile
Image of Indian Scout Bobber Rear Profile
Image of Indian Scout Bobber Rear Side Look
Image of Indian Scout Bobber Rear Side Look
Image of Indian Scout Bobber Looks
Image of Indian Scout Bobber Looks
Image of Indian Ftr 1200
Image of Indian Ftr 1200
Image of Indian Ftr 1200 Back View
Image of Indian Ftr 1200 Back View
Image of Indian Ftr 1200 Back Wheels
Image of Indian Ftr 1200 Back Wheels
Image of Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Profile
Image of Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Profile
Image of Indian Roadmaster Elite Meter Console
Image of Indian Roadmaster Elite Meter Console
Image of Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine
Image of Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine
Image of Indian Springfield 111 Cubic Inches Of Mile Hungry Power
Image of Indian Springfield 111 Cubic Inches Of Mile Hungry Power
Image of Indian Springfield 3
Image of Indian Springfield 3
Image of Indian Springfield Different Shades Of Springfield
Image of Indian Springfield Different Shades Of Springfield
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Mahindra Thar #1 Bid Reaches Rs. 1.11 Crore On Last Day Of Auction; Winner To Be Announced On October 2
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Unveiled; To Be Priced Around Rs. 1.90 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Honda H'Ness CB 350 India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Transport Ministry Finalises New Recall Formula For Faulty Vehicles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities