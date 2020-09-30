Indian eFTR Jr Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled

Indian Motorcycle, a division of Polaris Industries, has unveiled an electric mini-motorcycle for children. The Indian eFTR Jr is a mini-replica of the Indian FTR 750 and is targeted at children, including teenagers. The eFTR Jr has two ride modes, allowing it to accommodate riders eight-years-old and younger in low mode and riders 13-years-old or older in high mode. The bike's telescopic forks and mono-shock rear suspension provide a smooth ride for riders up to 80 kg. It's also equipped with dual disc brakes to ensure safe riding. The eFTR Jr's 36-volt battery will run for 140 minutes in low mode and 65 minutes in high mode.

"Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that's the spirit behind the eFTR Jr," said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. "We wanted our first youth offering to be electric to provide a safe, simplistic and clean form of motorcycling for children, all wrapped up in the signature look of the FTR750. The eFTR Jr can kickstart a lifetime of riding memories for the whole family."

Indian has joined hands with Razor USA, to design the eFTR Jr around Razor's trusted and proven electric powertrain. The eFTR Jr will be available only in the US and Canada for now, and is available for purchase online at the Indian Motorcycle official website. Indian Motorcycle is also offering a brand-new line of protective youth apparel, including an eFTR Jr helmet, body armor, gloves, and an Indian Motorcycle Racing replica jersey. The eFTR Jr youth apparel collection features Indian Motorcycle Racing branding and has been designed for enhanced rider safety and protection.

