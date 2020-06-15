New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Motorcycle Files Trademark For 'EFTR'; FTR 1200 Could Go Electric

Indian Motorcycle has filed a trademark for the name 'EFTR' in USA, Europe and Australia. We believe this could be the beginning of electrifying times for Indian. The company could be working on an electric version of its FTR range, which could be launched in the near future.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Indian has filed the trademark for 'EFTR' in USA, Europe and Australia

Highlights

  • Indian has filed trademark for 'EFTR' in USA, Europe and Australia
  • The trademark has been specifically filed for an electric motorcycle
  • If launched, the Indian EFTR could go up against Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Indian Motorcycle has filed a trademark for the name 'EFTR', which indicates that the company could be working towards an electric version of its FTR 1200 street tracker range. The Indian FTR 1200 was launched last year in India and was the first of its kind motorcycle, inspired by the FTR 750, which is Indian's flat-track championship winning motorcycle. Indian Motorcycle has applied for trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office and IP Australia as well. The trademark specifies that the 'EFTR' name is intended for 'electric motorcycles and structural parts therefor'.

Also Read: Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally Listed On Company's India Website

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

Scout Sixty

Scout

FTR 1200

Chief Vintage

Roadmaster

Chieftain Dark Horse

Roadmaster Elite

Chief Dark Horse

Springfield

Chieftain Elite

Chief Classic

Chieftain

3u9387e4

(The Indian FTR 1200 was launched in India last year and it is the first of its kind motorcycle from a company which is known to make heavy-set, chrome-laden cruiser motorcycles)

Now, the PR representative of Indian Motorcycle in USA has reached out with a clarification on reports filed by US automotive publication and it says that the 'EFTR' will not be an electric version of the FTR range but will be a 'youth-oriented product'. However, as mentioned in the paragraph above, the trademark specifically says that the name is meant for an electric vehicle, so it could be used for a future electric motorcycle from Indian apart from being an electric version of the FTR 1200.

Also Read: Indian FTR Carbon Revealed

0 Comments

Now, as far as rivals are concerned, the only legacy motorcycle manufacturer that has a legit electric motorcycle in its portfolio is Harley-Davidson, with its LiveWire motorcycle. If the electric Indian FTR does see the light of the day, it could probably go up against with the Harley-Davidson LiveWire as Indian and Harley, both target similar group of audiences. It should also be noted that Indian Motorcycle is owned by Polaris, which also owns 'Victory', an electric motorcycle brand. So, expect some of knowledge sharing between the two Polaris-owned companies. We can just hope that the electric FTR, if it comes, is as entertaining to ride as the petrol-powered FTR 1200.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 11.99 Lakh *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 12.7 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 15.99 - 17.99 Lakh *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 25.33 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 39 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 29.99 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 48 Lakh *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 18.81 Lakh *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 33.5 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Elite
Indian Chieftain Elite
₹ 38 Lakh *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 21.3 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 32.01 Lakh *
View More
x
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Maruti Suzuki Swift: India's 15-Year Long Love Affair With The Hatch
Maruti Suzuki Swift: India's 15-Year Long Love Affair With The Hatch
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities