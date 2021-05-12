carandbike logo
search

Indian Government Working On Low-Cost AC Charging Infrastructure

The Department of Science and Technology, the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India and Niti-Aayog worked in fast-track mode to develop specifications, prototype products, and undertake testing and validation of the proposed low-cost AC charging points.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Various departments of the Government of India and Niti Aayog are working on a low-cost AC charger expand View Photos
Various departments of the Government of India and Niti Aayog are working on a low-cost AC charger

Highlights

  • Indian government is working on a low-cost AC charging point
  • The cost of each charger (LAC) is expected to be around Rs. 3,500
  • The LAC is expected to be scalable and accessible to the public

The Department of Science and Technology, the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India and Niti-Aayog are working together to create an innovative, low-cost electric vehicle charging point which will not only be affordable, but also offer rapid scaling up of charging infrastructure across India. This in turn will help the country, especially the rural areas to adopt electric vehicles and electric mobility, a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. The specifications, prototype and the proposed standards will be issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Also Read: Electric Cars Will Be Cheaper Than ICE Vehicles By 2027: Bloomberg Report

hi8la84g

(Government forecasts suggest that India will have sales of over 4 million electric two and three-wheelers by 2025)

Dr V. Sumantran, Chairman, DST-PSAO Group on Charging Infrastructure said, "when industry and government entities come together to work on national goals, remarkable progress can be achieved with speed. Furthermore, this effort brought out the talent in India for intelligent cost-innovation. Affordability constraints in India demand that we address problems keeping in mind both cost and scalability."

Also Read: Electric Mobility Takes Centrestage In India's Logistics Business

The Group of people working on the project set a target price of ₹ 3,500 ($50) for a smart AC (alternate current) charging point which allows up to 3 kW of power to be drawn by charging electric scooters and electric autorickshaws. The user will have a smartphone app which will be able to communicate with the low-cost charging point (LAC) via Bluetooth, over which payments and analytics can be enabled.

Also Read: Welectric & MoEVing Announce Partnership To Electrify Last Mile Deliveries

The PIB press release also says that many Indian companies are already on board to manufacture this particular device which can be deployed at any place having a 220V 15 ampere single phase line. These include places like parking lots, malls, office and shopping complexes, hospitals, railway and metro stations as well.

4mi918e8

(Companies like Ola Electric are already working on a dense network of EV hyper chargers)

0 Comments

The people from Department of Science and Technology, Niti Aayog and Office of chief Scientific Advisor to the government, says that about 84 per cent of total vehicle sales in the country is made up of internal combustion engine (ICE) two and three-wheelers. Forecasts suggest that by 2025, up to 4 million electric two and three wheelers could be sold in India and the LAC project has the potential to be highly scalable and be inter-operable at the same time. The formal release of the LAC standards will be announced in the next two months, after the field and durability trials are completed

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Royal Enfield Begins Operations In Singapore With New Store
Royal Enfield Begins Operations In Singapore With New Store
COVID-19 Second Wave: Hyundai Announces Annual Maintenance Shutdown At Chennai Plant Till May 15, 2021
COVID-19 Second Wave: Hyundai Announces Annual Maintenance Shutdown At Chennai Plant Till May 15, 2021
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Polaris RZR, Jeep Wrangler Feature In Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie Radhe
Polaris RZR, Jeep Wrangler Feature In Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie Radhe
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities