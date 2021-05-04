Welectric And MoEVing Announce Partnership; To Work On Electrification Of Last Mile Deliveries

The last few years have seen many companies move forward with the aim to electrify last mile delivery options. Welectric, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up and MoEVing, a Gurugram-based EV start-up have announced a collaboration to electrify last mile deliveries across the nation. Welectric will provide 1,000 electric two-wheelers on lease with after sales and maintenance support to MoEVing. In fact, Welectric has already partnered with OEMs like Hero Electric, Greaves Cotton Ampere and Okinawa. Welectric says that it is looking to partner with multiple logistics and delivery companies in 5-7 cities and ramp up operations in the next 12 months.

Also Read: Okinawa And Welectric Partner To Supply EVs For Last Mile Deliveries

(Welectric will supply 60 electric two-wheelers to MoEVing to begin with)

Vikas Jain the Founder and CEO of Welectric said "We are excited to partner with moEVing in our mission to transition the 2Ws ecosystem in India to electric. This partnership will allow moEVing to grow their business in an asset light model without worrying about maintenance or aftermarket of their electric 2Ws. Our fast-growing B2B business is helping us forge strong industry partnerships and build expertise around performance and maintenance of electric 2Ws of different brands."

(Welectric is looking to increase electricfication of last mile delivery options in major cities in India)

Welectric will deliver 60 electric scooters to MoEVing in Bengaluru and will look to ramp up the number to 1,000 EVs in the next few quarters. Welectric is solving the finance, maintenance and aftermarket challenges for electric 2Ws, while MoEVing is building a technology platform to accelerate electrification of the entire logistics space which includes two-wheelers, three-wheelers & four-wheeelers) through an integrated approach of demand aggregation, supply optimisation, and connected charging infrastructure. The company forecasts that the current pandemic is likely to boost demand for electrified last mile delivery options and logistics in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikash Mishra, Founder & CEO, MoEVing said, "We are delighted to partner with Welectric, a very innovative company focusing on life cycle management for electric two wheelers. We will hit 1,000 EV target very soon and hope to sign up for the next 10,000 EVs with Welectric. This asset light approach helps us scale up the electric mobility transition in the last mile delivery space across the country."

