Indian Motorcycle Announces Prices For 2021 Model Year Lineup For India

The company has also commenced bookings for the motorcycles and deliveries will begin from January 2021 onwards.

These new offerings span across company's Thunderstroke, PowerPlus and Scout lineups.
These new offerings span across company's Thunderstroke, PowerPlus and Scout lineups.

Highlights

  • In all the company has put 13 different models in sale for MY2021
  • Bikes are priced between Rs. 16.04 lakh and Rs. 43.96 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New lineup includes new model iterations and technology upgrades

American motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle, has officially announced the prices and started accepting bookings of its 2021 model-year lineup in India. The new lineup includes new model iterations as well technology upgrades. The bikes can be booked by paying ₹ 2 lakh at the any company dealership across the country. In all 12 motorcycles have gone on sale with prices ranging from ₹ 15.67 lakh to ₹ 43.96 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). These new offerings span across company's Thunderstroke, PowerPlus and Scout lineups.

Bike Prices (ex-showroom)
Scout ₹ 16.04 lakh
Scout Bobber ₹ 15.67 lakh
Scout Bobber Twenty ₹ 16.20 lakh
Vintage ₹ 25.81 lakh
Vintage Dark Horse ₹ 26.63 lakh
Springfield ₹ 33.06 lakh
Springfield Dark Horse ₹ 29.23 lakh
Chieftain ₹ 31.67 lakh
Chieftain Dark Horse ₹ 33.29 lakh
Chieftain Limited ₹ 33.54 lakh
Roadmaster ₹ 43.21 lakh
Roadmaster Dark Horse ₹ 43.14 lakh
Roadmaster Limited ₹ 43.96 lakh
In all the company has put 13 different models in sale for MY2021.

According to the company, the bikes have been developed in direct response to rider feedback. The Roadmaster lineup now gets Apple CarPlay as standard, while Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse models feature Indian Motorcycle's all-new clima command rogue heated and cooled seat with ride command integration. The 2021 Scout is being offered with accessories like heated grips, low & mid wind, deflectors, fairing bag & semi-rigid saddlebags.

Newsbeep

Also read: Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India

The bikes are priced between ₹ 16.04 lakh and ₹ 43.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

A host of colour options are available on the bikes. The Scout range is available in colours like thunder black, deepwater metallic, white smoke, maroon metallic over crimson metallic, arizona turquoise/pearl white, blue slate metallic/cobra silver and stealth gray/thunder black. While the Indian Vintage is available in crimson metallic and deep water/dirt track tan, the Indian Springfield gets metallic/crimson metallic & thunder black/dirt track tan options. Both bikes also get Dark Horse variants. The Indian Chieftain is available in thunder black, limited radar blue, crimson metallic, stealth gray, thunder black smoke, ruby smoke, and titanium smoke options. Finally the Roadmaster range gets colour options like crystal/stealth gray azure crystal, arizona turquoise/pearl white, blue slate smoke/thunder black smoke, thunder black pearl, maroon metallic/crimson metallic and alumina jade/thunder black.

