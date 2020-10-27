New Cars and Bikes in India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India

Indian Motorcycle has announced the motorcycle line-up for India for 2021. The company has also confirmed that it will add three brand-new models to its line-up for next year, which are the Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited and Chief Vintage Dark Horse.

Indian Motorcycle is likely to launch its 2021 range of BS6 compliant motorcycles before 2020 ends expand View Photos
Indian Motorcycle is likely to launch its 2021 range of BS6 compliant motorcycles before 2020 ends

Highlights

  • Indian announces motorcycle line-up for 2021
  • Expect 2021 range to be launched before 2020 ends
  • Bookings for new Indian model range to begin soon

With the confirmed exit of Harley-Davidson from India, it opens up an opportunity of sorts for another iconic American motorcycle manufacturer in the form of Indian Motorcycle. The company has announced its 2021 model line-up which includes all variants of the Scout, Chief, Chieftain, FTR 1200, Challenger, Roadmaster and Springfield. Indian also confirms that it will launch three brand-new models which are the Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited and the Chief Vintage Dark Horse. The Challenger of course, will be a new model for Indian Motorcycle in India.

Also Read: 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled

Also Read: Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of Baggers' Race

g6m32upo

(The Indian Scout Bobber Twenty will be launched in India as well)

Although Indian has not given a concrete timeline for the launch of these motorcycles, we believe that the company will start retailing BS6 compliant models before 2020 comes to a close. Sharing the plans, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, "We are excited to bring the new & improved lineup of Indian Motorcycle in India. Our 2021 line-up will incorporate several new additions and upgraded features which will definitely add the charm and get the attraction of the riders. We're extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum that we have experienced even during the pandemic and looking forward to good growth in 2021."

Newsbeep

Also Read: Indian eFTR Junior Electric Motorcycle For Kids Unveiled

ure1s0cs

(For 2021, some Indian motorcycles get Apple CarPlay integration as a standard feature)

0 Comments

Indian Motorcycle also said that it will open up the order books for the new model line-up shortly, which means one could expect bookings to begin during Diwali or just after. Most Indian motorcycles get updates such as Apple CarPlay integration for 2021 along with BS6 compliance as well.

