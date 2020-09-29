New Cars and Bikes in India
Indian Challenger Custom To Compete In 'King Of the Baggers' Race

Two modified Indian Challengers will take part in the inaugural 'King of the Baggers' race and will compete against 12 modified Harley-Davidson bikes.

Roland Sands Design and S&S Cycles will pit two Indian Challengers against 12 modified Harley-Davidsons

  • Two custom Indian Challengers in inaugural King of the Baggers
  • 12 modified Harley-Davidsons will also participate in the event
  • Roland Sands Design will build one of the custom Indian Challenger bikes

Famed custom motorcycle builder Roland Sands is building a custom Indian Challenger to race in the King of the Baggers competition next month. The Indian Challenger built by Roland Sands Design will be one of two which will run against 12 Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the inaugural King of the Baggers race scheduled to be held on October 23-25 at Laguna Seca raceway during the last MotoAmerica round of the season. Piloting the RSD Indian Challenger will be veteran motorcycle racer Frankie Garcia.

Also Read: 2020 Indian Challenger Unveiled

si0org24

Roland Sands Design joins S&S Cycle as the only two teams to enter an Indian Challenger against 12 modified Harley-Davidsons

RSD joins S&S Cycle as the only two teams to enter an Indian Challenger against 12 modified Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The modified Indian Challenger features 122 horspower with a race-tuned S&S exhaust, RSD race wheels shod in Dunlop super sport tyres and a hydraulically adjustable FOX X RSD rear shock.

"There's something both absurd and awesome about racing baggers at Laguna Seca, and it's exactly the type of craziness we live for here at RSD," said Roland Sands. "The Indian Challenger is an incredible platform, and we definitely will be competitive. But make no mistake, our priority is to have a great time, and how can you not at an event like this? Hats off to the gang at Moto America and Drag Specialities for bringing this event to life."

Also Read: Online Coronavirus Bike Build-Off Organised By Roland Sands Design

4bl7b9po

The King of the Baggers event will be part of the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey on October 23-25.

Garcia, who will be riding the RSD Indian Challenger, has competed as a member of the Indian Motorcycle-RSD Super Hooligan race team. Coming from a motorcycle acing family, Garcia has been riding since he was two and racing since he was four. He brings diverse experience in nearly all forms of racing, including flat track, supermoto, motocross and road racing. In 2006, at 15 years old, Garcia become the youngest athlete to compete in an X-Games motorcycle event.

"It's a real honor to have the opportunity to not only participate in the inaugural King of the Baggers race, but to represent RSD on one of only two Indian Challengers in the field," said Garcia. "I've had the opportunity to spend some time on a stock Challenger, and believe me, this bike wants to go fast and handles like a bike half its size. It's the perfect platform for something as radical as knee-dragging baggers at Laguna Seca."

Also Read: Roland Sands Reveals Custom Indian Scout

The King of the Baggers event will be part of the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey on October 23-25. The inaugural race will join the premier MotoAmerica Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000, Twins Cup and Heritage Cup racing.

