EICMA 2022: 2023 Indian Challenger Elite Revealed; Only 150 Units To Be Manufactured

Indian Motorcycle unveiled the 2023 Indian Challenger Elite, at the ongoing EICMA Motorcycle show. Indian will manufacture only 150 units of the bagger, and only 50 units have been allocated for markets outside of America. The limited edition model will feature a premium Sapphire Blue Smoke Paint with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke Accents. The Indian Challenger Elite first made an appearance earlier this year, with only 200 units manufactured.

Indian Challenger Elite’s list of features includes - three selectable ride modes, electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox, lean sensitive ABS and traction control, an adaptive LED headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, select floorboards, heated grips, 400 watt, 165 mm Powerband Audio with Saddlebag speakers, and new precision cut five-spoke alloy wheels. The motorcycle weighs in at a massive 381 kg.

The motorcycle gets a 1,768 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin PowerPlus engine that churns out a significant 121 bhp and a massive 178 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. We are unlikely to see this motorcycle in India.