2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US

American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited, which gets glossy new colour schemes and other features. The glossy new paint is available in a choice of Crimson Metallic or Thunder Black Azure Crystal, along with a new fairing design, slimmer front fender, ClimalCommand seat, offering both heating and cooling, and slammed saddlebags. Also new is an all-new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and equipped with the Ride Command display system, with navigation, allowing the rider to select music, take calls, and more while on the go. There's also cruise control, as well as full LED lighting, adjustable air vents, and heated grips.

The Indian Roadmaster Limited gets Apple CarPlay integration with the Ride Command display system

The rider and passenger seats have two heated or cooling options, which can be controlled through the dash. Indian also offers the Pathfinder S LED driving lights, as well as push button adjustable windshield. The all-new Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight senses the bike's lean angle and activates individual LED projector beams to provide better visibility.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited is available in two new colours

The Indian Roadmaster Limited continues to be powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 engine, a 1890 cc, 49-degree, air and oil-cooled v-twin which offers 170 Nm of peak torque at just 2,900 rpm. Suspension consists of a non-adjustable 46 mm front fork, and an adjustable air shock at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by 300 mm floating discs on the front wheel, with four-piston calipers, and a 300 mm floating disc at the rear with a two-piston caliper. ABS is standard. The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limtied is priced at $ 30,749 (approximately ₹ 22.64 lakh). If at all the Roadmaster Limited is launched in India, expect prices in the range of ₹ 50 lakh (Ex-showroom).

