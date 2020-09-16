New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited gets new colour schemes and other additional features, powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin engine.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited gets new colours and additional features

Highlights

  • Indian Roadmaster Limited gets new colours and features
  • New infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Ride Comman display
  • 1890 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin engine makes 170 Nm of torque

American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited, which gets glossy new colour schemes and other features. The glossy new paint is available in a choice of Crimson Metallic or Thunder Black Azure Crystal, along with a new fairing design, slimmer front fender, ClimalCommand seat, offering both heating and cooling, and slammed saddlebags. Also new is an all-new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and equipped with the Ride Command display system, with navigation, allowing the rider to select music, take calls, and more while on the go. There's also cruise control, as well as full LED lighting, adjustable air vents, and heated grips.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Reveals Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition

631mea4k

The Indian Roadmaster Limited gets Apple CarPlay integration with the Ride Command display system

The rider and passenger seats have two heated or cooling options, which can be controlled through the dash. Indian also offers the Pathfinder S LED driving lights, as well as push button adjustable windshield. The all-new Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight senses the bike's lean angle and activates individual LED projector beams to provide better visibility.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Announces Apple CarPlay Integration

1jvk5pjo

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited is available in two new colours

0 Comments

The Indian Roadmaster Limited continues to be powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 engine, a 1890 cc, 49-degree, air and oil-cooled v-twin which offers 170 Nm of peak torque at just 2,900 rpm. Suspension consists of a non-adjustable 46 mm front fork, and an adjustable air shock at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by 300 mm floating discs on the front wheel, with four-piston calipers, and a 300 mm floating disc at the rear with a two-piston caliper. ABS is standard. The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limtied is priced at $ 30,749 (approximately ₹ 22.64 lakh). If at all the Roadmaster Limited is launched in India, expect prices in the range of ₹ 50 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US
Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September
Kia Plans To Launch 7 New All Electric Cars By 2027 Globally Kia Plans To Launch 7 New All Electric Cars By 2027 Globally
Nissan Unveils The Z Proto Nissan Unveils The Z Proto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Increased In India Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Increased In India
GMC Hummer EV To Debut With A Crab Walk On October 20 GMC Hummer EV To Debut With A Crab Walk On October 20
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner To Debut On September 22 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner To Debut On September 22
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of Rs. 1837 BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of Rs. 1837
Mahindra Likely To Invest In US Based HAAH Automotive Through SsangYong Mahindra Likely To Invest In US Based HAAH Automotive Through SsangYong
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
2021 Jaguar F-Pace Unveiled; Gets A New Mild-Hybrid Engine 2021 Jaguar F-Pace Unveiled; Gets A New Mild-Hybrid Engine
Fiat Chrysler Shares Boosted By PSA Merger Deal Revision Fiat Chrysler Shares Boosted By PSA Merger Deal Revision
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 BS6 Prices Hiked For The First Time Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 BS6 Prices Hiked For The First Time
Toto Wolffe Confirms That Mercedes Is Not Selling Out To Ineos  Toto Wolffe Confirms That Mercedes Is Not Selling Out To Ineos 
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 BS6 Prices Hiked For The First Time
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 BS6 Prices Hiked For The First Time
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities