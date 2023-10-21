Login

Indian Rider KY Ahamed To Make History At MotoGP Bharat 2023

Indian rider KY Ahamed is set to make history by debuting in the MotoGP Bharat 2023, becoming the first Indian to participate in the Moto3 category.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

21-Sep-23 01:02 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ahmed clinched the 2020 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category.
  • He has made international appearances in events like the Thailand Superbike 400 series, the Asia Cup Japan, and the Asia Road Racing Championship.
  • KY Ahamed is set to make his debut in the MotoGP Bharat 2023 event.

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian motorsport, Kadai Yaseen Ahamed, known as KY Ahamed, is set to make his debut in the MotoGP Bharat 2023 event. Born in 1997 in Chennai, Ahamed's journey from the streets of Triplicane to the hallowed asphalt of the Buddh International Circuit is nothing short of remarkable.

 

Ahamed's tryst with motorsport ignited during his school years at Chennai's Hindu High School. Fate intervened when he caught the eye of Jagan Kumar, a multiple-time Indian champion in motorcycle racing. Recognizing Ahamed's extraordinary talent, Kumar introduced him to the world of track racing in 2012. While Ahamed's family initially harboured concerns about the risks of a racing career, Kumar's persuasive advocacy on the safety and potential of closed-circuit racing allayed their fears.

At just 26 years old, Ahamed has already secured a slew of impressive victories in his racing career. Notably, he clinched the 2020 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) in the fiercely competitive Pro-Stock 301-400cc category. His talents extend beyond Indian shores, with international appearances in events like the Thailand Superbike 400 series, the Asia Cup Japan, and the Asia Road Racing Championship. In 2023, he joined the ranks of the TVS Racing Team aboard the TVS RR310 OMC.

 

The spotlight now shines brightly on Ahamed as he prepares to race on home turf. The MotoGP Bharat event, unfolding at the iconic Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24, has captured the imagination of motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. Indian fans, in particular, are gearing up to cheer for their homegrown hero.

 

Ahamed's historic moment will take place in the Moto3 category as a wildcard rider, sharing the track with Malaysia's Shahril Danial Syahmi. This event, constituting the 13th round of the 2023 MotoGP Championship, adds another layer of prestige to the Buddh International Circuit, which previously hosted three Formula 1 races between 2011 and 2013. 

 

Rigorous preparations for the MotoGP race included circuit adaptations to meet FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) standards, encompassing adjustments to bends and the installation of critical safety measures such as air fences and foam barriers.

 

As Kadai Yaseen Ahamed gears up to chase his dreams on the grand stage of MotoGP Bharat, he carries with him the aspirations of a nation and the hopes of a bright future for Indian motorsport.

 

 

# KY Ahamed# MotoGP Bharat

