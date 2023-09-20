MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
20-Sep-23 07:05 PM IST
Highlights
If you're new to the exhilarating world of motorcycle racing and planning to attend the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, understanding a few key terms will enhance your viewing experience.
Pit Lane:
This is where the magic happens. The pit lane runs alongside the start-finish straight and houses the team garages. It's where riders start their sessions, return for essential bike changes or adjustments, and conclude their sessions.
Pit Lane Opening:
Thirty minutes before the warm-up lap, the pit lane swings open. During this time, riders have a five-minute window to exit the pit lane and assume their positions, where their dedicated teams await.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
Starting Grid:
This is where the race begins. It's a lineup of riders, three per row, positioned according to their qualifying performance.
Minute Boards: These boards are vital for race coordination.
- Five-Minute Board: Signalling the departure of everyone except two mechanics from the grid.
- Three-Minute Board: Marking the final clearing of equipment from the grid. Only two mechanics and the umbrella holder stay with the riders.
- One-Minute Board: When this appears, it's time for everyone, except the riders, to vacate the grid. Bikes should be ready, engines running, just 30 seconds before the warm-up lap kicks off.
Track Kerbs: These colourful markers are placed on or after corners. Red and white in India. They serve as visual aids for riders, helping them navigate corners effectively.
Parc Fermé: From French, "parc fermé" translates to "closed park." It's a secure area where motorcycles go after qualifying and races. It used to be where all bikes went for post-race inspections, but now, it's where the top three qualifiers or finishers gather.
Pole Position: The coveted top spot on the grid. The rider with the fastest qualifying time starts here.
Medical Car: Positioned at the rear of the grid at race start, it follows riders on the first lap and can provide rapid medical assistance in case of an incident.
Additionally, the safety car assesses track conditions when necessary.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
Now that you're familiar with these terms, you're well-equipped to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with a deeper understanding of the thrilling action on the track.
